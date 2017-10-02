OnePlus 6 with bezel-less display to launch in 2018, no OnePlus 5T this year: Reports

OnePlus 5T might not launch, instead users will have to wait till OnePlus 6 is introduced in 2018. OnePlus 5T might not launch, instead users will have to wait till OnePlus 6 is introduced in 2018.

OnePlus 5T might not actually be introduced, and only the OnePlus 6 will make an appearance in the early half of 2018, claim new reports online. According to the reports, OnePlus 5 will remain the only flagship for 2017, while OnePlus 6 will launch in early 2018.

According to a report on Android Headlines, OnePlus 6 could sport a major design change, include a bezel-less display, which could mean a bigger 6-inch display compared to 5.5-inches that we’ve seen so far on the OnePlus series. However, we’ve earlier seen leaks and reports claim OnePlus 5T is set to launch and could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor.

Previously OnePlus 3T was launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, which was an upgrade over the 820 series on the OnePlus 3 smartphone. None of the reports have laid out a specific reason as to why OnePlus 5T will be given a miss by the company. One report claims OnePlus 5T was supposed to have a more water-resistant IP certification as well along with change hardware, but adds this is not happening.

Also an earlier report from XDA Developers said the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor won’t be introduced by the company, thus indicating that the OnePlus 5T might not be a possibility. The report also said Google Pixel 2, which launches on October 4, won’t feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor. However, a tweet from well-known tipster Evan Blass has said the Pixel series will get the upgraded 836 processor.

So far, there’s no confirmed reason for why the OnePlus 5T might not happen and as always all rumours around upcoming smartphones need to be taken with a pinch of salt. If OnePlus follows last year’s pattern, then OnePlus 5T is definitely on the cards, despite what the reports claim. We’ll also have to see if OnePlus 6 will be launching in early 2018 and whether it will get a radical design overhaul. Reports also claim OnePlus 6 will have a QHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and no home button or bezels on the front.

