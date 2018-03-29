OnePlus 6 will have a notch, confirms company: Here’s why

OnePlus 6 will definitely have a notch on the front. (Image credit Evan Blass Twitter) OnePlus 6 will definitely have a notch on the front. (Image credit Evan Blass Twitter)

OnePlus 6, the next flagship from the Chinese startup, will definitely have a notch on the front and chin at the bottom, confirmed the company in an exclusive report to The Verge. So far leaks and rumours had speculated that OnePlus 6 will included a notch on the top for the front camera unit. Further the recent launch of the Oppo R15 in China, which has a similar notch design, was seen as confirmation that the OnePlus 6 will also go in this direction.

Now in a report on The Verge, where OnePlus also shared some exclusive images of the OnePlus 6 and its notch, the company confirmed it is going in this direction. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told the website that the size of the notch is what the company decides and that idea with such a feature is that the entire notification bar is being more moved up. Pei argues this will give users more content on their screen. Pei later retweeted the article with the comment, ‘Learn to love the notch.’

OnePlus 6 will not be the only phone with a notch on the front. Suddenly for Android phones, with the exception of Samsung and its Galaxy S9 series, the notch is a favourite feature to add. In India, Oppo and Vivo have launched a new flagship phone each with a notch on the front. Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 both have an iPhone-style notch on the front. The Vivo V9 takes the design a step further with a vertically placed camera.

Huawei showcased its P20 and P20 Pro smartphones at an event in Paris on March 27, and both phones come with a notch on front for the camera. The Huawei P20 software however, allows users to turn off the notch, which should come as a relief for those love their symmetry. OnePlus however, sees the notch nePlus, like every other phone maker opting to go this design route, sees it “as adding more screen real estate,” according to the report on The Verge.

Pei also told The Verge that OnePlus 6 will not have a big notch like the iPhone X nor will be it as narrow as the Essential Phone. He also confirmed dimensions of the OnePlus 6 notch as 19.616mm x 7.687mm. He also confirmed the headphone jack will continue on the OnePlus 6.

Learn to love the notch 😉 http://t.co/Rd9lkcksJV — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 28, 2018

While the iPhone X is credited with the making the notch mainstream and acceptable, phones like the Essential Phone and Sharp’s Aquos S2 launched before the Apple’s flagship product and sported a notch. Still OnePlus is not the only company preparing to accept the notch as one. The entire Android system with Android P onward will have support for this. Google’s first developer preview of Android P makes it clear that developers will able to create apps keeping in mind a notch on the new edge-to-edge displays. The Android P system will let developers design their apps in such a way so as to not display content near the notch.

OnePlus 6 will likely launch in the second quarter of 2018 around the May-June period. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and will come in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

