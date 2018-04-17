OnePlus 6 will be water and dust resistant, confirms new video from company

OnePlus 6 could be the first smartphone by the company to ship with water and dust resistance. (Image shared by OnePlus showing OnePlus 5T on top of OnePlus 6) OnePlus 6 could be the first smartphone by the company to ship with water and dust resistance. (Image shared by OnePlus showing OnePlus 5T on top of OnePlus 6)

OnePlus 6, the company’s upcoming flagship will feature water and dust resistance, reveals a new official teaser. OnePlus India has put out a Tweet that says, “Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we,” hinting OnePlus 6 will have water resistance. It is unclear if the smartphone will come with IP68 rating like the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 series or IP67 rating like the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 7 series, etc.

Going by the teaser, OnePlus 6 could be the first smartphone by the company to ship with water and dust resistance. To recall, water and dust resistance was being speculated for OnePlus 5T as well which did not happen. It looks like OnePlus has finally decided to include the feature in its next device, given most top-end phones offer some sort of water-and-dust certification. Based of speculations, OnePlus 6 could be the company’s most expensive smartphone yet and could compete with Samsung Galaxy S9 as well iPhone X which makes water and dust resistance on OnePlus 6 essential.

OnePlus 6 is expected to make a debut mid-May. Ahead of launch, the Chinese startup has officially confirmed several details of OnePlus 6. For instance, the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 845 processor, in a 256GB storage variant, and will Amazon exclusive in India. OnePlus 6 in a new ‘Coral Blue’ colour version has also been leaked in a poster. Other features the poster reveals include 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras and support for Dash Charge V2 technology which promises a day’s worth of power in 20 minutes of charging.

Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we pic.twitter.com/WsWc4Mw3Yz — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 16, 2018

OnePlus 6 will have a notch on top of display, something that has been confirmed by OnePlus. OnePlus will let users black out the notch during gameplay, landscape mode. The smartphone could sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED display (2280 x 1080 pixels), which is slightly bigger than the 6.01-inch on OnePlus 5T. It will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which is the highest the company has ever offered. This variant has been confirmed by the company.

Leaked images of the OnePlus 6 case have a revealed a vertical, unlike a horizontal camera set up on the OnePlus 5T. According to reports, prices of the OnePlus 6 will start at Rs 33,999 going up all the way to Rs 48,999 in India, depending on the storage and RAM. The most expensive variant will be the 8GB RAM and 256GB version, which could be called OnePlus 6 Premium.

