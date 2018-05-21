OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: What’s the difference?

How does the OnePlus 6 compare to the OnePlus 5T? Let’s find out in our comparison. How does the OnePlus 6 compare to the OnePlus 5T? Let’s find out in our comparison.

OnePlus 6 has been officially launched, ending days of speculation about the flagship smartphone. The high-end device offers all, a new glass design, the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, a pair of dual cameras and revamped gesture controls. The question is, how does the OnePlus 6 compare to the OnePlus 5T? We have put the OnePlus 6 against the OnePlus 5T to see how the latest top-end device is different in terms of specifications, features, and price.

OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: Design, display

Both the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5T look apart from each other, though they are almost the same size and dimensions. OnePlus 5T was the first smartphone from the company to offer the 18:9 aspect ratio display with negligible bezels. OnePlus 6 in comparison, has even more slim bezels. There’s the big difference between the two phones, though – the OnePlus 6’s controversial notch design. Yes, OnePlus 6 comes with a notch above the screen, similar to the iPhone X and Huawei P20 Pro. OnePlus, however, says users can hide that ugly cut out via a software.

The other big difference between the two phones is the choice of materials. While the OnePlus 5T came with a metal-clad body, the OnePlus 6 has a glass back. The latter phone looks way more sophisticated, though the wireless charging feature is still missing.

Like the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 features a dual-camera setup on the back. This time though, dual cameras have been stacked vertically. Meanwhile, the fingerprint scanner is more oval in shape and can be seen between the cameras and the OnePlus logo. Plus, OnePlus has kept the headphone jack on the OnePlus 6, and it’s also made the device water and dust-resistant.

OnePlus 5T sports a 6-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, while the OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Both are AMOLED screens for jet black and vibrant colours. There is no support for mobile HDR on either device, though both come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: Performance, battery

OnePlus 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage options. This is the flagship processor from Qualcomm, so expect the performance to be better than the past chipsets. OnePlus 5T runs on the Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM or 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Neither offer microSD card support and both the devices come with a 3300mAh battery with Dash charging support.

OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: Cameras

OnePlus 6 features a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP secondary snapper with f/1.7 aperture, similar to the OnePlus 5T. However, OnePlus has made a number of key changes to the OnePlus 6’s cameras. The main sensor now gets 19 per cent larger sensor, plus Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) has been introduced for better performance. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5T have a 16MP front-facing camera and both get a facial recognition feature.

In terms of videos, OnePlus 6 is capable of shooting videos in 4K as well as 1080p, like the OnePlus 5T. In addition, OnePlus 6 has got the ability to shoot slow-mo videos at 480p.

OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: Software

Both OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5T run on the company’s Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. But the OnePlus 6 is getting a number of new features and functionalities such as Gaming Do Not Disturb Mode. Perhaps what makes the OnePlus 6 stand out is the gesture navigation. By default, the handset comes with traditional home, back, and recent buttons. But you can turn on gesture navigation, which essentially replaces the navigation bar with gestures. Plus, of course, OnePlus 6 is one of the few smartphones to get the Android P open beta.

OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: Price and availability

OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 for the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. There’s another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory at a price of Rs 39,999. OnePlus is also selling the Avengers Limited Edition model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is the most expensive OnePlus 6 model available in India, but it will cost Rs 44,999. OnePlus 6 will go on sale on May 21 for Amazon Prime members only. May 22 is when the open sale begins for regular Amazon users. And if you’re interested in the Avengers Limited Edition, it will go on sale on May 29. OnePlus 5T, on the other, has been technically discontinuted and is no more available in the market.

