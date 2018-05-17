OnePlus 6 vs Apple iPhone X vs Samsung S9: A quick comparison

After months of anticipation and several leaks, OnePlus was globally announced on May 16 at an event in London. After months of anticipation and several leaks, OnePlus was globally announced on May 16 at an event in London.

OnePlus 6 has finally been launched and the phone is here to compete with flagships like Apple iPhone X and Samsung S9 series. OnePlus 6's price in India will be revealed later today and it could start at Rs 36,999.

One of the most prominent features of the OnePlus 6 is a notch on top of the screen, which was first introduced on iPhone X, and is being adopted across Android smartphones. OnePlus 6 has a glass body design, though the phone does not support wireless charging like its competition. So, how does OnePlus 6 fare against the Apple iPhone X and Samsung S9? We find out:

OnePlus 6 vs Apple iPhone X vs Samsung S9: Design and display

OnePlus 6 sports an all-glass design, complete with a 19:9 aspect ratio display and a notch on top of screen. The phone features OnePlus’ trademark Horizontal Line on top and bottom edges of the back cover. The dual rear cameras are vertically aligned, along with LED flash placed below the setup. A new capsule-shaped fingerprint sensor, followed by OnePlus branding are present below the flash unit. The screen is AMOLED with 6.28-inch size with 2280×1080 pixels. Both front and back of the phone is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The notch, which has been popularised by Apple iPhone X has been introduced to give users more viewing space, according to the company. The phone now ships with an increased 84 per cent screen-to-body-ratio, but in the same form factor as OnePlus 5T. Another great thing about OnePlus is users will be able to hide the notch and enable it anytime they want to do so. Though the company claims it has tested the notch’s compatibility with close to 10,000 apps on the Google Play Store, real-life usage can only be tested once OnePlus 6 becomes available.

OnePlus 6 sports an all-glass design, complete with a 19:9 aspect ratio display and a notch on top of screen.

Apple iPhone X also gets a glass design on front and back, which the company says is the most durable glass in an iPhone. It sports stainless steel metal frames. While this phone is stylish, it will also be a hard phone to maintain, as we observed in our review. Thanks to glass on both sides, there is double the chance of damaging it easily. The vertically aligned dual rear cameras are placed on the left. Read our review of iPhone X here.

Apple iPhone X gets a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina HD display with a resolution of 2436×1125 pixels and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. We observed in our review that the OLED display is one of the most vibrant on any iPhone, though content wrapping around the notch might irritate some users. There’s no Touch ID on the iPhone X and Face Unlock feature can be used to unlock the device.

Apple has used TrueDepth camera system to enable Face ID, and the technology is said to analyse over 30,000 invisible dots to create a precise depth map of the user’s face. The system is pretty accurate and can even detect user’s face in a dark room. The facial recognition on OnePlus 6 is software enabled and we will have to find out how it performs.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ have glass back design with dual curved edges at the back. The front is dominated by Infinity display, which comes with 18:9 aspect ratio. Samsung S9 series phones do not come with a notch, which differentiates the devices from competition. Samsung Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch display while the Galaxy S9+ has a slightly bigger 6.2-inch screen. Both are Super AMOLED displays with Quad HD+ resolution (2960×1440 pixels). The display is both stunning and functional on the S9 series. In terms of SAMOLED quality, Samsung is ahead of its rivals.

OnePlus 6 vs Apple iPhone X vs Samsung S9: Camera

OnePlus 6 features the same 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash.

OnePlus 6 features the same 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash that we saw on the OnePlus 5T, but with a few major improvements. For instance, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) has been added on primary 16MP rear lens along with EIS for videos. The front 16MP shooter also gets EIS. OnePlus 6 comes with support for Super slow-motion videos, though this is limited to 720p at 480 fps. There’s no 960 fps slow-motion like the Galaxy S9 series. The aperture size on both dual rear cameras is f/1.7, same as OnePlus 5T.

Apple iPhone X has dual 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Dual OIS, Quad-LED True Tone flash, and more. The wide-angle lens has ƒ/1.8 aperture, while the telephoto sensor comes with ƒ/2.4 aperture. The cameras on the phone are one of the best on any smartphone, which lets users shoot better videos and timelapses thanks to image stabilisation. The front camera is 7MP with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Animoji feature, Retina flash, etc.

Samsung Galaxy S9 has a single 12MP sensor at the back, while the Galaxy S9+ ships with dual 12MP rear cameras with dual aperture, which essentially helps users to click better photos by automatically adjusting to light. Similar to Apple’s Animoji feature, Samsung Galaxy S9 series comes with AR Emoji stickers and the phone also support Super Slow-mo videos at 960fps. It sports an 8MP front camera with f/1.7 aperture.

OnePlus 6 vs Apple iPhone X vs Samsung S9: Processor, Battery and Memory

OnePlus 6 is available in three storage configurations – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal space.

OnePlus 6 is powered by the same Snapdragon 845 processor as the Galaxy S9, though the latter devices ship with Exynos 9810 processor in India. OnePlus 6 is available in three storage configurations – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal space. The Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ can be bought in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities.

Apple iPhone X is powered by the company’s A11 Bionic chip with neural engine and an embedded M11 motion coprocessor. OnePlus 6 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ pack 3,000 and 3,500mAh battery respectively.

