OnePlus 6 to Honor 10, Realme 1: Top smartphones expected to launch in May

The month of May is when several smartphone makers have planned their product launches. From OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 to mid-segment and budget Samsung A6 series and Oppo’s Realme 1 will make their debut this month. Soon, Xiaomi might also been preparing to launch its Mi 7. Though the Chinese player has not officially confirmed a launch date for Mi 7 yet, a leaked poster hints at May 23. Honor 10 has already been announced in China and the phone will globally launch on May 15. Both Mi 7 and Honor 10 will go up against the OnePlus 6. OnePlus 6, Honor 10, Xiaomi Mi 7, Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+ and Realme 1, let us take a look at smartphones that will be launched this month.

OnePlus 6 launch on May 16

OnePlus 6 is arguably one of the most anticipated smartphones for 2018, and we have come to know quite a few things about the device thanks to OnePlus. OnePlus 6 global launch is set for May 16 in London, while it will be made official in India on May 17. The company has already sent out media invites for an event in Mumbai. The flagship will be Amazon exclusive in India and interested users can click on ‘Notify me’ option to get notified when the phone becomes available. The successor to OnePlus 5T will be available via an early access sale for Amazon Prime members at 12:00 IST on May 21.

OnePlus will have an all-glass design and a Full View display with iPhone X-like notch on top of the screen. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The company has confirmed an 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant as well. OnePlus 6 could be water resistant and come with support for wireless charging. OnePlus 6’s price in India could start at Rs 34,000 and go up to Rs 40,000.

Honor 10 launch on May 15

Honor 10, which was launched in China last year will make its global debut in London on May 15. The expected India price for Honor 10 is close to Rs 34,000 and it will directly compete with the OnePlus 6. In China, the smartphone starts at Yuan 2,599 (or approx Rs 27,232) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Yuan 2,999 which is around Rs 31,432 on conversion.

Honor 10 also has an iPhone X-like notch. In terms of specifications, it comes with a 5.84-inch LCD FHD+ screen, dual 24MP+16MP dual rear cameras and 24MP front shooter with Artificial Intelligence features like the P20 and P20 Pro as well. Honor 10 Pro packs Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor and is backed by a 3400mAh battery. India availability is unclear at this point of time.

Xiaomi Mi 7 expected launch on May 23

Xiaomi Mi 7, which is the successor to last year’s Mi 6, will launch in China on May 23, if one goes by an official-looking poster leaked on Chinese social networking site Weibo. However, the company itself has not confirmed the launch date yet. Mi 6 is believed to come with an under-display fingerprint recognition technology, something that was hinted by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. The upcoming flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM. The display could be 5.65-inches with FHD+ resolution along with 16MP dual rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 7 India availability is unlikely given the company did not bring Mi 6 to the Indian market either. To recall, Xiaomi Mi 5 was not as big a success here, probably the reason it decided to skip Mi 6 for India. We will have to wait and watch whether Mi A2 or Mi 7 makes it to the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ expected launch mid-May

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ have been spotted on the company’s Indonesia website, hinting the mid-segment smartphones could be announced soon. The devices are expected to launch in India mid-May though the exact date is unclear. Both Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ sport Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18:5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy A6+ sports dual rear cameras with support for ‘bokeh’ mode. The smartphones ship with facial recognition feature, in addition to rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as Samsung’s digital voice-assistant Bixby.

Though the site does not mention price of the two phones, reports peg Galaxy A6’s price between Euro 300 and Euro 400 (Rs 24,000 approx to Rs 32,000 approx). Samsung Galaxy A6+ could cost between Euro 360 and Euro 400, which is around Rs 28,800 to Rs 32,100 approx on conversion. Samsung Galaxy A6+ has a bigger 6-inch display, while Galaxy A6 gets a 5.6-inch screen.

Oppo Realme 1 launch on May 15

Oppo’s Realme 1, an online-exclusive smartphone to be available on Amazon India, will be launched on May 15. The e-commerce site already has a page live for the upcoming device, which will likely be an entry-level smartphone. Those interested can click on the ‘Notify me’ option to get notifications about the availability of Realme 1. Though Amazon does not reveal details about Realme 1, the page hints at a single rear camera and diamond-like shine on the back cover.

Oppo claims the service for Realme 1 will be directly provided by the company, thanks to its 500 authorised service centers across India. The Realme 1 could compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A, price for which starts at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model. The Realme 1 is expected to be priced on the same lines, though we will have to wait for an official confirmation to know more.

