OnePlus 6 with iPhone X like display, dual rear cameras: All we know about the upcoming flagship

OnePlus 6 is expected to come with a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. OnePlus 6 is expected to come with a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

OnePlus 6, the company’s upcoming flagship will not make a debut until June, but rumours and leaks surrounding the device have already started to surface online. The most significant change expected on the OnePlus 6 will be its display. It could feature a 19:9 aspect ratio screen with iPhone X-like notch at the top, if report are to be believed. OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and this shouldn’t come as a surprise given the latest processor will likely become standard on flagships of 2018.

OnePlus 6 will also have a dual rear camera setup, like we saw on the OnePlus 5T. However, we ‘ll have to wait for an official launch to see if the company sticks with the same camera sensors. Other features expected for OnePlus’ new phone are software-driven facial recognition technology, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 256GB storage space. According to a report in XDA Developers, OnePlus’ upcoming flagship is codenamed ‘Enchilada‘. Android Central previously put out a screenshot of AnTuTu benchmark score of OnePlus 6 smartphone and it scores 276510 – one of the highest among Android smartphones. Let us take a look at everything we know about the smartphone so far:

OnePlus 6 Design and Display

OnePlus 6 is expected to come with a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is expected with iPhone X-like design, complete with 19:9 aspect ratio display and a notch on top of the screen. Based on leaks and rumours so far, OnePlus 6 will also feature a glass back.

OnePlus 6 Camera

OnePlus 6 will have dual camera at the back, and the company could stick with 20MP+16MP with f/1.7 aperture on both, same as the OnePlus 5T. The front camera is rumoured to be a 20MP one with f/1.7 aperture. To recall, OnePlus added f/1.7 aperture on both lens on OnePlus 5T for better low-light photography. Meanwhile, OnePlus has f/1.7 aperture on its 16MP wide-angles lens, while that on 20MP Telephoto lens is f/2.6 aperture.

OnePlus 6 full specifications leaked, indicate 6.28-inch AMOLED display: Report

OnePlus 6 Processor, Battery and Memory

OnePlus 6 will be powered by 2.7 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In fact, a higher-capacity 8GB RAM+256GB storage version is also expected for OnePlus. On the battery front, the OnePlus 6 will have a 3,450 mAh one on board. The flagship smartphone will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 6 Expected Price

OnePlus 6 could be the company’s most expensive smartphone yet with the top-end version expected to cost $749 (or approx Rs 48,838). According to a report by a Chinese news outlet CNMO (via GizmoChina), the 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 6 will have this price-tag. This is the first time OnePlus will sell its flagship smartphone at a premium price.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd