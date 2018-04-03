OnePlus 6 to feature a notch, Snapdragon 845: All we know so far

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the presence of a notch on OnePlus 6 in an interaction with The Verge. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the presence of a notch on OnePlus 6 in an interaction with The Verge.

OnePlus 6 launch could take place in the second quarter of 2018 and we have already seen quite a few leaks around the upcoming smartphone. Now the Chinese company has put out an official teaser on Twitter, confirming the name ‘OnePlus 6’ for its next flagship. “6et ready!” the tweet reads. The GIF also teases the line – The Speed You Need – reconfirming that the device will ship with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor.

Prior to this, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the presence of a notch on OnePlus 6 in an interaction with The Verge. Lau also wrote a detailed post explaining the company’s decision to include the notch on the device. According to his blog post, the idea was to “maximize the use of the space” on the display, which is freed up as smartphone components get smaller and with use of reduced bezels. OnePlus 6 has also been leaked in photo by tipster Evan Blass, revealing a textured back. Design, display, processor, camera and more; here’s a look at everything we know about OnePlus 6 so far:

OnePlus 6: Expected Launch Date and Price

OnePlus 6 could be made official around the May-June time frame, typically when the company launches its flagship device. In terms of pricing, OnePlus 6 could be the company’s most expensive smartphone yet. The high-end device is speculated to start at yuan 3299 (Rs 34,183 approx) for the base model with 64GB storage. According to a report in GizmoChina, the 128GB storage option of OnePlus 6 will be made available at yuan 3799 (Rs 39,221 approx), while the 256GB storage variant will cost yuan 4399 (Rs 45,416 approx). To recall, OnePlus 5T starts at Rs 32,990 for 64GB storage.

OnePlus 6: Design and Display

OnePlus 6 will have a notch on top of display, similar to that on Apple iPhone X. Thanks to the notch, the smartphone will have an increased screen-to-body ratio. The notch on the OnePlus 6 will occupy the following dimensions: 19.616mm by 7.687mm, and according to the company users will gain more viewable space. OnePlus 6 will also have a chin at the bottom and extremely thin bezles on the top and the sides.

In terms of design, OnePlus 6 could have a textured surface on the back along with a vertically aligned rear cameras placed at the centre of the device. The upcoming flagship will also likely retain a 3.5mm headphone jack. The fingerprint scanner will be placed below the rear camera lens, if one goes by the image leaked by Blass. OnePlus 6 could feature a bigger 6.28-inch SAMOLED display.

OnePlus 6: Camera

OnePlus 6 is rumoured to have the same 20MP+16MP dual camera setup at the back that we saw on the OnePlus 5T. Both the lens will have f/1.7 aperture. The front camera is said to be a 20MP one with f/1.7 aperture. To recall, the company added f/1.7 aperture on both lenses on OnePlus 5T for better low-light photography. Meanwhile, OnePlus 5 has f/1.7 aperture on its 16MP wide-angle lens, while that on a 20MP Telephoto lens is f/2.6 aperture.

OnePlus 6: Processor, Battery and Memory

OnePlus 6 will be powered by 2.7 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphone could offer a 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant along with a higher-capacity 8GB RAM+256GB storage model. A 64GB storage variant for OnePlus 6 is also expected. On the battery front, the OnePlus 6 will have a 3,450 mAh one on board. The flagship smartphone will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

