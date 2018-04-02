OnePlus 6 to cost more than last year’s OnePlus 5T: Report

OnePlus 6 may cost more than the OnePlus 5T, the company’s current-generation flagship smartphone. OnePlus 6 may cost more than the OnePlus 5T, the company’s current-generation flagship smartphone.

A new report says the upcoming OnePlus 6 may cost more than the OnePlus 5T, the company’s current-generation flagship smartphone. According to a report from GizmoChina, which cites its close “sources”, OnePlus 6 will start at Yuan 3299 (or approx Rs 34,183) for the 64GB variant. That’s a slight jump in the price of the smartphone compared to the OnePlus 5T, which was introduced at Rs 32,990 for the same storage size.

A GizmoChina report also claims that the OnePlus 6 will be made available in three storage variants- 64GB, 128GB and 2656GB. While the 128GB storage variant will cost Yuan 3799 (or approx Rs 39,221), the 256GB storage model is expected to cost an eye-popping Yuan 4399 (or approx Rs 45,416). OnePlus 5T’s 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage costs Rs 37,999 in India. It’s unclear how the prices will translate in other regions, including India. This is the first time OnePlus will launch a smartphone that’s going to cost as high as Rs 45,000.

OnePlus 6 will be the company’s first flagship of 2018. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has already confirmed that the device will feature the controversial “notch” above the screen. OnePlus 6 won’t be the only smartphone to mimic the design language of the iPhone X. A slew of handsets has been launched with a “notch” on the top of the screen. OnePlus 6 is likely to launch in the second-quarter of 2018, which should be around the May-June time frame. The high-end smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, either 6 or 8GB RAM, a dual-camera setup on the back, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The device will be pitted against the likes of iPhone X, Galaxy S9, Mi Mix 2s, and Huawei P20 Pro, among others.

