OnePlus 6 to be among first to get Android P Beta

OnePlus 6 will be one of the first smartphones to get Android P beta, confirms company. OnePlus 6 will be one of the first smartphones to get Android P beta, confirms company.

OnePlus has just announced the availability of Android P Beta for the OnePlus 6, which is launching in London on May 16. OnePlus, with its focus on a pure Android experience, is among those manufacturers who push out fast OS releases to its customers. Also, the OnePlus phones are preferred by a lot of developers who will make good use of a Beta OS.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said by empowering and trusting the community they have “learned that users want a fast, smooth, and clean user experience”. OnePlus calls this ‘burden-less’, Lau said, adding: “Beyond building the best possible Android phone, we work to provide more value to users by ensuring the smartphone experience is not dominated by bloatware and intrusive notifications. The creation of Team FSE (fast, smooth, efficient) helps create a recurring theme across all user reviews of OnePlus phone experiences as fast and smooth.”

Also read: OnePlus CEO posts first selfie taken using OnePlus 6 with Amitabh Bachchan

The Team FSE within OnePlus R&D focuses only on maximising power to offer users “the fastest and smoothest user experience available”, a release stated. The OnePlus 6 is scheduled to be unveiled in London on May 16 and its India debut is slated to happen on May 17 in Mumbai. Leaks have suggested the phone will have a glass back and edge-to-edge screen with a ‘notch’ for the camera module up front.

Also read: OnePlus 6 launch: Will it repeat the success of OnePlus 5T in India?

OnePlus became popular among the developer community with its first phone in 2014 offering unprecedented customisation with Cyanogen OS. Within a year, OnePlus launched Oxygen OS, its own version of stock Android. Oxygen OS, which has very little tweaks on top, has allowed OnePlus to push faster OS updates. Last year, the OnePlus 5 and 5T were among the first to get Android Oreo updates.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd