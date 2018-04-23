OnePlus 6 teased image shows off a ceramic back as official launch nears

A tweet by OnePlus India hints that OnePlus might come with a ceramic back. (Image credit: OnePlus/Twitter) A tweet by OnePlus India hints that OnePlus might come with a ceramic back. (Image credit: OnePlus/Twitter)

A new OnePlus 6 teaser suggests the flagship smartphone will feature “new materials” in its construction. A tweet by OnePlus India hints that OnePlus might come with a ceramic back. “Same expert craftsmanship, new materials #OnePlus6”, the tweet reads. The tweet accompanies an image that shows off a glass back cover and are the words engraved on the back of the device “Designed by OnePlus”.

This could signal a change in the design language of the smartphone. If you recall, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T came with an aluminum back. OnePlus 6, on the other hand, might get the ceramic back design. If OnePlus 6 come with the ceramic back, it would mean that the device will also support wireless charging. Smartphone companies such as Essential and Xiaomi have used a ceramic back on their flagship phones to enable wireless charging. And if not the ceramic, the OnePlus 6 could come with the glass back, similar to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9+. The latter two phones do offer wireless charging.

OnePlus 6 is expected to make its debut next month sometime in the second week of May, although an official launch date is yet to be communicated. Chinese smartphone company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard memory.

OnePlus 6 will be the first OnePlus device with water-resistant built-in, and also the most expensive smartphone the company has ever launched. OnePlus 6 will start at Yuan 3299 (or approx Rs 34,183) for the 64GB variant. OnePlus 6 will succeed the OnePlus 5, which was launched in June last year.

