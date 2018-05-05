OnePlus 6 spotted on TENAA ahead of May 16 launch, full specifications revealed

OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, as per the listing. The phone will have dual rear cameras. OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, as per the listing. The phone will have dual rear cameras.

OnePlus 6 has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA ahead of official launch on May 16 in London. Tipster Slashleaks put out screenshots of the listing which also reveals key specifications of the upcoming flagship. Notably,OnePlus itself has confirmed several details of OnePlus 6 ahead of launch such as an all-glass design, Snapdragon 845 SoC, an 8GB RAM+256GB storage option as well as a notch on top of display. The TENAA listing reconfirmed the phone will be powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor – Snapdragon 845. OnePlus will also come in a 6GB RAM+64GB storage configuration as well.

OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, as per the listing. The phone will have dual rear cameras, a combination of 20MP and 16MP sensors. The front shooter will be 16MP, which is the same as its OnePlus 5T. Looks like the battery on OnePlus’ new phone will also remain the same as its predecessor, which is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. Of course, the phone will support the company’s Dash Charge technology. OnePlus 6 will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It will measure 155.7 × 75.35 × 7.75mm, and weigh 177 grams. OnePlus has already said it will retain a 3.5mm headset jack.

OnePlus 6 was leaked in a set of live images, put out by IT Home website revealing a glass back design and notch of top of the display. The phone, which will be launched in May 17 in India, has been subjected to several leaks and rumours. OnePlus 6 will be Amazon exclusive in India and the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant of the phone could be priced at Rs 36,999. The higher-end model could go up to Rs 39,999. OnePlus 6 will also come in an Avengers Infinity edition. This variant will go on sale along with the regular versions of the phone in May in India.

OnePlus 6 will ditch the home button, and will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The dual rear cameras on OnePlus 6 could be vertically aligned, compared to a horizontally aligned dual rear camera setup on OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 6 will have a notch on top of the display and the company says users will be able to black out the notch during gameplay or in landscape mode. The phone will have a glass unibody design and could come with support for wireless charging as well.

