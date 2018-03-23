OnePlus 6 specifications leaked, indicate 6.28-inch AMOLED display: Report

OnePlus 6 specifications leaked, indicate 6.28-inch AMOLED display, 20MP+16MP rear camera. OnePlus 6 specifications leaked, indicate 6.28-inch AMOLED display, 20MP+16MP rear camera.

OnePlus 6 is supposed to launch in the May-June timeline and we are seeing quite a few leaks take place around the upcoming flagship. The Oppo R15, which was launched in China recently with full HD+ resolution display along with a notch top is being seen as a blueprint for the future OnePlus 6’s design. Now, more detailed specifications about the OnePlus 6 have been revealed online.

According to GSMArena, which is quoting from a report in techslize, the OnePlus 6 will have a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. This is the same display size as the Oppo R15. The website has shared a specifications sheet, which says that OnePlus 6 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 clocked at 2.7 GHz. This bit is not surprising considering OnePlus usually has the latest Qualcomm processor on its smartphone.

The listing also specifies the camera details as 20MP+16MP with f/1.7 aperture on both, which is the same as the OnePlus 5T. It remains to be seen if OnePlus will stick with the same camera setup or improve it for the new flagship phone. The front camera is listed as 20MP with f/1.7 aperture. The RAM and storage is listed as 6GB and 128 GB respectively and the phone will be on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the battery front, the listing says OnePlus 6 will have a 3,450 mAh one on board, same as the Oppo R15.

OnePlus 6 will likely sport a notch on the front where the selfie camera will also be placed. The OnePlus 5T had a software-driven Face recognition feature, and the same will continue on the future flagship phone, unless OnePlus decides to go for a more hardware driven approach.

Android P, the upcoming OS from Google will support notch displays. However, OnePlus 6 when it launches will have Android Oreo on board, though the company will roll out Android P once the final build ships, if one goes by the past trends.

