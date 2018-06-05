OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition now available in India: Price, specifications

OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition is now available in India through Amazon and the OnePlus store. OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition is now available in India through Amazon and the OnePlus store.

OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition has gone on sale in India through Amazon India and the official OnePlus Store. The Silk White Limited Edition is available for Rs 39,999 and only comes in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Currently, there are four variants of the OnePlus 6 available in the Indian market – Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White Limited Edition, and the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition which today saw its last units sellout in mere seconds.

OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition is priced at Rs 39,999 and can be purchased from Amazon India and the OnePlus store in India. OnePlus is giving various benefits to the people who purchase the device, such as a Rs 2,000 cashback for Citibank debit and credit card users. Plus, there is no-cost EMI option for up to three months on all major banks. Additionally, users will be eligible for 12-months Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on downloading the Kotak 811 app. Moreover, OnePlus 6 users will get an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs 250 along with discounts up to Rs 500 on the purchase of Amazon Kindle ebooks. Idea subscribers can also avail a cashback worth Rs 2,000. Additionally, OnePlus 6 owners to also get benefits up to Rs 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings through ClearTrip.

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes in only one configuration 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. It runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with OnePlus’s OxygenOS 5.1 skin on top, all of this is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. As for the camera, the OnePlus 6 features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and a 20 MP Sony IM376K sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie snapper with a f/2.0 aperture.

