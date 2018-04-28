OnePlus 6 set for May 16 global launch: The top six features we know

The OnePlus 6 is all set for a May 16 global launch in London, and will make its India debut on May 17. The OnePlus 6 is all set for a May 16 global launch in London, and will make its India debut on May 17.

OnePlus 6, which is the new flagship from the Chinese technology player, is all set for a May 16 global launch in London. OnePlus 6 will make its India debut on May 17 and the company has already announced an event in Mumbai. It also looks like the company will host a China launch event on the same date as well. In the run-up to its launch, OnePlus had confirmed many aspects of the OnePlus 6, including its design, storage specifications, etc. Here are the top six known features of the OnePlus 6 as confirmed by the company.

OnePlus 6 will have notch on the front display

The OnePlus 6 will feature a notch on top of display which will have the following dimensions: 19.616mm x 7.687mm. This was was confirmed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei as well as CEO Pete Lau, who wrote a long blogpost on the same as well. The notch will contain the front camera and sensor, is also claimed to help achieve better selfie angles and faster Face Unlock. In an improved OxygenOS update, the notch will be integrated with notifications, so that updates don’t get cut off by the notch. OnePlus CEO Lau also said in a blogpost that the OnePlus 6’s notch has been tested across more than 1000 Android apps for compatibility. The display size of the OnePlus 6 will likely be 6.28-inches.

OnePlus 6 to sport an all-glass design

Through a teaser, OnePlus had claimed that the OnePlus 6 would get a glass back. This was later confirmed by Pete Lau in a post on the OnePlus Forum, who confirmed the phone’s all-glass body. In addition, Lau stated that the OnePlus 6 will retain the horizon line and characteristic curved back design from the previous variants. This marks a change from the aluminium chassis on the previous OnePlus 3 and 5 series.

OnePlus 6 to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM+256GB storage option

The OnePlus 6 will also run the Snapdragon 845 processor, like other Android flagships of 2018. In a teaser video, the company also revealed that OnePlus 6 will also have a 256GB storage variant, a first for the brand and it will likely be called OnePlus 6 Premium. This is an improvement on previous OnePlus phones, that received a maximum storage capacity of 128GB. The 256GB variant will be paired with 8GB RAM.

OnePlus 6 to have Alert Slider, gestures

OnePlus will lend its proprietary Alert Slider to the OnePlus 6. From previous OnePlus phones, we know that the Alert Slider button lets users switch to DND, silent, etc modes seamlessly. Gestures has also been already introduced by OnePlus, though OnePlus 6 could come with some new ones. Meanwhile, it will also retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, rather than opt for improved charging option. It looks like the position of the alert slider will change on the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 will feature water and dust-resistance

In a teaser, OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus 6 was receiving water and dust resistance. The upcoming OnePlus phone is expected to ship with IP67 or IP68 certification. Around the OnePlus 5T, it was rumoured that the phone would be water-proof, but it did not receive any water resistance.

OnePlus 6 will be Amazon Exclusive, a new Avengers: Infinity War edition to launch

OnePlus will partner with Amazon, to launch the OnePlus 6 exclusively on the platform. A poster on Amazon India has confirmed this, with a ‘Coming Soon’ statement, as well as a ‘notification alert’ button for further updates. In the run-up to the launch, OnePlus had also mentioned partnering with Marvel Studios over its latest release, Avengers: Infinity War on its Facebook page. The company later confirmed through a YouTube video that it will offer a special edition phone inspired by Avengers: Infinity War. This phone will also launch in India on May 17, along with the other variants.

