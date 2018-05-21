OnePlus 6 sale on Amazon India at 12 noon today, pop-up stores in eight cities

OnePlus 6 sale on Amazon India at 12 noon for Amazon Prime members. OnePlus 6 will also be sold via pop-up stores in eight cities in India. OnePlus 6 sale on Amazon India at 12 noon for Amazon Prime members. OnePlus 6 will also be sold via pop-up stores in eight cities in India.

OnePlus 6 will go on sale as part of an early access sale for Amazon Prime members today at 12 noon. The OnePlus 6 will also be available on the OnePlus India website for a price of Rs 34,999 going up all the way to Rs 44,999 for the Avengers Limited edition version. OnePlus is also hosting exclusive pop-up stores in eight India cities on May 21 (which is today) and May 22, where the smartphone will be made available in limited quantities.

It should be noted that the OnePlus 6 sale on Amazon India is limited for Amazon Prime members only. Where the pop-up stores go, OnePlus is hosting these in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. These pop-up stores will give OnePlus fans the chance to experience the OnePlus 6 and buy it on first-come-first-serve basis. OnePlus has said the stock is limited at these stores.

In terms of pricing, OnePlus 6 will cost Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB version will cost Rs 39,999. The OnePlus 6 with Avengers Limited edition will cost Rs 44,999 and this is the only variant right now with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, though this version is not going on sale right now. It will only go on sale from May 29. OnePlus 6 will come in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colours for now, The Silk White will go on sale later. OnePlus India website will also have the phone available for sale today.

OnePlus 6 launch offers, discounts

OnePlus 6 customers will get Rs 2,000 cashback if they buy the phone via SBI Debit or Credit Card in the first week of phone’s launch. OnePlus and Amazon are also offering No Cost EMI for up to three months on all popular banks. OnePlus 6 customers will also be eligible for a 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify. However, for this they have to download the Kotak 811 app. A Rs 500 Amazon Kindle e-books voucher will also be given to customers who purchase the new flagship.

Meanwhile Idea Cellular is offering Rs 2,000 cashback and device Insurance for its postpaid subscribers who get the OnePlus 6. There are also benefits up to Rs 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

Where specifications go, OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage. There’s no microSD, but this is a dual VoLTE phone, meaning Voice over LTE should work on both SIM slots. OnePlus 6 has a 16MP+20MP rear camera with OIS and EIS with f/1.7 aperture and a 16MP front camera. The battery is 3300 mAh with Dash Charging. The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with OxygenOS 5.1.3. OnePlus 6 has a glass back.

