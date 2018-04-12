OnePlus 6 revealed in new teaser image: Here’s what it shows

OnePlus 6 has been revealed in a new teaser image by the company, which gives a good look at the flagship phone. OnePlus 6 has been revealed in a new teaser image by the company, which gives a good look at the flagship phone.

OnePlus 6 has been revealed in a new teaser image by the company. OnePlus has already confirmed most of the key features of the OnePlus 6 and the latest image gives a clear look at the design of the new flagship phone. With OnePlus 6, there’s very little that remains unknown thanks to leaks, and the company’s own teasers and detailed blogposts about the phone’s features.

Based on the OnePlus 6 teaser image, it looks like the phone will continue with horizontal camera setup at the back. It will also have a circular fingerprint scanner just above the OnePlus logo. The other interesting change is that the alert slider on the OnePlus 6 could be positioned next to the volume button. Last year the alert slider was on the other side. OnePlus has already confirmed the alert slider as well as gestures for navigation will remain a part of the OnePlus 6. There is speculation that OnePlus 6 will have improved navigation gestures, similar to Apple iPhone X.

OnePlus 6 will sports an edge-to-edge panel on the front with a notch, which will house the camera, front LED, and an earpiece. Recently a leak on Weibo showcased the front panel of the OnePlus 6 smartphone, and gave us a glimpse of what the notch will look like on the smartphone. OnePlus claims users will get more real estate space with a notch on the front, and that the design element will be compatible with most apps on the Play Store.

The new OnePlus 6 is expected to run OxygenOS with Android Oreo 8.1 on top. It should be noted that while Android P will bring native support for the notch, Android Oreo does not include this. However, OnePlus has promised users it will let them block out the notch in landscape mode, and it will not interfere with their gaming experience as well.

OnePlus 6: Release date, expected price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 6 with 64GB storage could start at a price of Rs 33,999 going up to Rs 36,999. The 256GB model could be priced between Rs 44,999 to Rs 48,999, according to some reports. OnePlus 6 will also have a 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage on the Premium variant, which the company had confirmed in an earlier blogpost. It will come with a 6-inch AMOLED full HD+ Full View display, 20MP+16MP and a 3450 mAh battery, according to reports.

The company is also expected to launch OnePlus Bullet wireless headphones along with the OnePlus 6 smartphone. According to some reports from China, OnePlus 6 will launch in the market by May 5. Last year, the OnePlus 5T went on sale in India in June at a starting price of Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB variant.

