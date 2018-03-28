OnePlus 6 revealed in new image, and it might have a textured back

OnePlus 6 has been revealed in a new image and it looks like this could come with a big design change. OnePlus 6 has been revealed in a new image and it looks like this could come with a big design change.

OnePlus 6 has been revealed in a new image by known tipster Evan Blass, who runs the handle evleaks on Twitter. The high resolution image of the OnePlus 6 shows the back of the phone, and it looks like this could have a textured surface on the back, rather than the plain metal design we have seen in the previous variants of the company’s flagship phones.

OnePlus 6 is supposed to launch in the second quarter of 2018 and already we have seen quite a few leaks around the phone. OnePlus 6 will likely have a notch on the front just like the iPhone X, and many believe the design will be similar to the Opp R15, which was launched in China this month. The image shared by Evan Blass does not show the front of the device. However, it reveals that OnePlus 6 might just have a vertical rear camera placed at the centre of the device.

With the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, the company had a horizontally stacked dual rear camera tucked away in one corner. There were quite a few leaks around the time of the OnePlus 5 launch, which also claimed the rear camera would be vertical. So again, we will have to wait till the final reveal to see which direction the OnePlus 6 goes terms of the camera alignment. OnePlus 6 will also likely retain the headphone jack at the bottom of the device, if one goes by the leaked image. The fingerprint scanner will be placed below the device, and it can also be seen in the image.

Check out Evan Blass’ tweet below

You've been **cough cough** good sports with this, so I suppose you do deserve /something/. Just remember: #yousawitherefirst pic.twitter.com/AWCHYZKJJE — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 27, 2018

OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, given the company uses the latest Qualcomm flagship series on its phones. There will be a 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variant. Some leaks have indicated that OnePlus could launch a 6GB RAM and 128GB version of the new flagship phone as well. There are also talks of OnePlus launching a variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Leaked specifications have also hinted at a bigger 6.28-inch SAMOLED display. On the camera front, the company is likely to continue with the 20MP+16MP combination from last year and the battery will be 3450 mAh, which is again similar to the Oppo R15. The OnePlus 6 could be more expensive than its last year’s variants with a $700 plus pricing, according to some. The company is yet to cross the $500 price mark and it remains to be seen if this will happen at all.

