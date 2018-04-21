OnePlus 6 registration page on Amazon India will go live tonight: Here’s all you need to know

OnePlus 6 could feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED Full View display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top of screen. (Source: Phone Industry) OnePlus 6 could feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED Full View display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top of screen. (Source: Phone Industry)

OnePlus 6 will a make a debut soon, with the smartphone being Amazon exclusive in India. The e-commerce site will make a ‘Notify Me’ page live for OnePlus 6 starting 12 AM tonight. Interested users can click on the ‘Notify me’ option to get notified when OnePlus 6 becomes available. OnePlus 6 is the company’s upcoming flagship that will come with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and water resistance, among other features. The smartphone could launch mid-May.

“OnePlus 6 is inarguably one of the most anticipated smartphones in India today. We are glad to remain the partner of choice for such an iconic brand for over 3 years now and bring our customers exclusive access to the new OnePlus 6. Customers can visit the dedicated Amazon.in OnePlus 6 page at 00:00 hrs tonight and follow the instructions to get notified with updates for the new OnePlus 6,” Noor Patel, Director, Category Management, Amazon India said in a statement.

OnePlus has unveiled its ‘The Lab – OnePlus 6 Edition’ programme ahead of OnePlus 6 launch, giving 15 users a chance to review its upcoming phone. Those selected will get to keep OnePlus 6. To participate, users will have to fill out a form in English. Do note that submissions are open till 10:00pm EDT, May 2, 2018, which is 7:30 AM IST (May 3) on conversion.

OnePlus 6 could feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED Full View display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top of screen. The smartphone will get vertically aligned dual rear cameras, a combination of 20MP+16MP sensors and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will pack the Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, something that has been confirmed by the company. We could also expect a 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage model. Other features expected for OnePlus 6 include wireless charging as well water and dust resistance.

