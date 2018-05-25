OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.5 now available: Here’s how to download and install

OnePlus 6 users should get a notification for OxygenOS 5.1.5 over-the-air (OTA) update. OnePlus 6 users should get a notification for OxygenOS 5.1.5 over-the-air (OTA) update.

OnePlus 6 has started receiving its second update, which brings with it general bug fixes and stability improvements. OnePlus 6 users should get a notification for OxygenOS 5.1.5 over-the-air (OTA) update and it can be checked for manually as well from the Settings menu. The latest update comes just days after the company rolled out OxygenOS 5.1.3 update, which includes May security patch, the ability to disable notch, preloaded OnePlus switch app and more. Notably, OxygenOS 5.1.5 brings with it all the changes included in the previous update as well as bug fixes and stability improvements.

To check for the OxygenOS 5.1.5 update manually, OnePlus 6 users need to click on the System Updates tab in the Settings menu. OxygenOS 5.1.5 ROM can also be downloaded from the OnePlus forum as well, which also enlists instructions to flash it. Users are advised to back up their device before flashing the ROM.

OnePlus 6 received its first OxygenOS update within a week of its availability. In India, OnePlus 6 was made available via open sale from May 22 and the phone is priced starting at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The Oxygen OS 5.1.3 is available as downloadable ROM as well. For those who do not know, the update adds the ability to disable the notch and brings camera support for 1080p super slow motion videos at 240fps and 720p at 480fps.

The OnePlus Switch application is the company’s own migration app that lets users easily transfer call data, messages, calendars, photos and videos from one OnePlus device to another. Other features included in the update are support for quick capture feature in Portrait mode for camera, more actions for recently deleted files in Gallery as well as updated Android security patch for May.

OnePlus 6 is also available in 8GB RAM+128GB storage configuration, price for which is Rs 39,999. The phone can be bought on Amazon, OnePlus site and offline platforms. In terms of specifications, OnePlus 6 comes with a 6.28-inch (2,280 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19:9 screen ratio, 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras with LED flash, an all-glass design, 16MP selfie shooter, and more. The Portrait Mode is supported on both the front and rear cameras. OnePlus 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for OnePlus’ Dash Charge fast charging technology. The dual-SIM phone runs Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

