OnePlus 6 ‘Notify Me’ registration page goes live on Amazon India

OnePlus 6 has been confirmed to be made available on Amazon India. (Image credit: OnePlus India/Twitter) OnePlus 6 has been confirmed to be made available on Amazon India. (Image credit: OnePlus India/Twitter)

OnePlus has already confirmed that its next-generation flagship – OnePlus 6, will be exclusive to Amazon India. Now, the dedicated page for OnePlus 6 has gone live on Amazon India. Users can sign up for updates regarding the flagship smartphone via the ‘Notify Me’ button, though the launch date has not been confirmed. OnePlus 6 is expected to launch sometime next month.

The buzz around the launch of the OnePlus 6 has been high, especially in India. OnePlus 6 is expected to be a proper upgrade over the OnePlus 5 and will look unlike the OnePlus 5T, a mid-cycle update device. Chinese smartphone company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will adopt the controversial ‘notch’ above the OLED screen, similar to the iPhone X. However, the device will come with a software feature that will allow users to hide a notch.

It has also been confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be the first OnePlus device with water-resistant built-in, though we’re not sure whether it will be IP68 similar to the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Based on a leaked report from GizmoChina, OnePlus 6 will be OnePlus’ most expensive smartphone to date. OnePlus 6 will be made available in three variants – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

OnePlus 6 will start at Yuan 3299 (or approx Rs 34,183) for the 64GB variant.While the 128GB storage variant will cost Yuan 3799 (or approx Rs 39,221), the 256GB storage model is expected to cost an eye-popping Yuan 4399 (or approx Rs 45,416). OnePlus 6 has been confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB ROM. The phone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup on the back.

Can’t wait for #TheSpeedYouNeed ? Get notified about the #OnePlus6 on Amazon India! Head to http://t.co/7vUJNmRiO7 to get notified! 🔔 pic.twitter.com/5zutQsAj8U — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 22, 2018

Meanwhile, OnePlus has started a dedicated first-hand review service – the Lab – for fans. Users can sign up for ‘The Lab – OnePlus 6 Edition’ by filling out a form in English. The submissions are open until 10:00pm EDT, May 2, 2018, which is 7:30 AM IST (May 3) on conversion.

