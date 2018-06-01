OnePlus 6’s next update to add battery percentage in the status bar, fix camera issue

OnePlus in its official forum has listed the issues that OnePlus 6 users are facing on their devices, and the company plans to fix all these issues via the next update. OnePlus in its official forum has listed the issues that OnePlus 6 users are facing on their devices, and the company plans to fix all these issues via the next update.

OnePlus 6, the new flagship from the company, made its debut in India two weeks ago. Following its launch, the smartphone has received two software updates till now, which included new camera features, performance improvements and Android security patch for the month of May. Further, the updates brought the option for hiding the notch and slow-motion video recording as well.

While OnePlus rolled out the software updates just over a week after its flagship smartphone’s official announcement, OnePlus 6 continues to have other issues. For example, the Always-on-Display mode was removed due to ‘battery saving concerns.’ Plus the battery percentage indicator is not working on the OnePlus 6. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it will be fixing these issues in the next update. In a detailed Q&A on its forums, OnePlus has listed the issues that users are facing on their devices, and said it will fix all these problems via the next update.

These include battery percentage indicator, rear camera auto-focus issue etc. The battery percentage which is currently not visible, will show up in the status bar following the next update. Further, the three dots that pop up in the status bar are going to be removed.

OnePlus has also mentioned that the upcoming update for the OnePlus 6 will fix the speaker volume issue for calls and sound notification. The next update will bring the ‘Scheduled’ DND feature on the Alert Slider. In addition to this, some users have also reported of no network while using Idea SIM as a non-data card.

OnePlus recommended using the Idea SIM as default data SIM to ensure daily usage until the next update is pushed. While OnePlus has responded to the queries on the forum, it has not mentioned a specific timeline as to when the next update will be rolled out on the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB storage model and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB model. The smartphone features a 6.28-inch display with notch design and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It carries dual-rear camera with 16MP+20MP sensors with LED flash. The phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for OnePlus Dash Charge fast charging technology.

