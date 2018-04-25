OnePlus 6 to officially launch in China on May 17 in Beijing

OnePlus 6 is expected to launch on May 17 in China. OnePlus 6 is expected to launch on May 17 in China.

OnePlus 6 is expected to launch on May 17 in China, according to the official page. The OnePlus China website is now live which says the phone will launch at 10.00 am on May 17 in Beijing. This comes after a report in GSMArena, which said that the phone will launch on May 21.

The report was based on an email that users received, which asked ‘try out the new OnePlus phone’ as part of the upcoming LAB program, where the company is letting some users test the phone ahead of launch. The email mentioned that the OnePlus 6 will launch on May 21. Again, the China date is now confirmed as May 17, though a global launch event might take place the next day. OnePlus 6 will likely go on sale after May 17 as has been the trend in the past, when the sale takes place some days after the official unveiling.

OnePlus has consistently confirmed many features in the run up to the global launch of its new flagship phone Among other things, the OnePlus 6 will sport a notch like the iPhone X, and the company had recently confirmed the phone will sport an all-glass body, and not a metal chassis like the previous OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3 series. Of course, the latest OnePlus 6 flaghsip will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and there will an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. This is the first time that OnePlus will offer 256GB storage on its phones.

Also read: OnePlus 6 launches soon: Glass back to Snapdragon 845 SoC, here’s what is confirmed

The OnePlus 6 will also receive waterproofing certification, confirmed the company which will be IP67 rating. The previous phones did not come with an IP rating for dust and water resistance. Reports have also claimed the OnePlus 6 will continue with the headphone jack at the bottom of the device, and the higher-end variant with 256GB storage will be called OnePlus 6 Premium. The OnePlus 6 will be an Amazon exclusive in India, and the registration page is live for the same.

OnePlus has announced a partnership with Marvel in the run-up to the launch. Under the partnership, the Chinese smartphone maker could introduce an Avengers: Infinity War special edition variant. This is consistent with OnePlus’ policy, as they had also introduced a Star Wars variant of the OnePlus 5T last December. Also, OnePlus has recently announced a tie-up with Disney, which will offer 6000 complimentary tickets of Avengers: Infinity War to Indian movie-goers. These will be available from 10am on April 26.

