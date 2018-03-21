OnePlus 6 might be company’s most expensive smartphone yet: Report

OnePlus 6 will cost an eye-popping 9 (or approx Rs 48,838), making it the most expensive smartphone from the Chinese company. (Image of OnePlus 5T for representation) OnePlus 6 will cost an eye-popping 9 (or approx Rs 48,838), making it the most expensive smartphone from the Chinese company. (Image of OnePlus 5T for representation)

It seems that the top-end version of OnePlus 6 will cost an eye-popping $749 (or approx Rs 48,838), making it the company’s most expensive smartphone till date. According to a report by a Chinese news outlet CNMO (via GizmoChina), the highest capacity variant of the OnePlus 6 will feature 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. OnePlus 6 is expected to launch in the second-quarter of 2018, although exact details are still missing.

This is the first time OnePlus will sell its flagship smartphone at a premium price. But when compared to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9+, the price of OnePlus 6 still looks accessible. Just for comparison, the top-end model of the iPhone X with 256GB storage costs Rs 108,930. The Galaxy S9+ with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 72,900 in the market. Clearly, the company wants to position its OnePlus 6 in the same league as the iPhone X and Galaxy S9.

Along with the leaked price of OnePlus 6, the device’s specifications have also surfaced. The phone will, most certainly, be fueled by a Snapdragon 845 processor, 16MP+20MP dual cameras and a 6.2-inch display. Based on leaks and rumours so far, OnePlus 6 will mimic the design language of the iPhone X. In fact, the device will feature a “notch” above the display and a glass back. Many even claim that the recently launched Oppo R15 will be rebranded as OnePlus 6. The upcoming smartphone is expected to get a 6.28-inch OLED FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

OnePlus’ last flagship smartphone was the OnePlus 5T that was launched in November. The device featured an 18:9 aspect ratio display and a dual-camera setup on the back. OnePlus 5T price in India is Rs 32,999 for the base model and Rs 37,999 for the top variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd