OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition revealed, will come in 8GB RAM+256GB storage

OnePlus 6 has now been launched in a Marvel Avengers limited edition model. This is in line with the company’s partnership with Marvel Studios, to create a OnePlus 6 variant themed on the Avengers characters. The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition is different from the other variants, with modifications to its design, accessories and visual themes. The price of this phone is yet to be announced in India.

The price in India of the OnePlus 6 Avengers edition is Rs 44,999 and will go on open sale from May 29. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 6 regular variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage has been priced at Rs 34,999 in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been given a Rs 39,999 price tag.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition, like the regular OnePlus 6, sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a notch on the top, and a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. This phone also comes with an all-glass body, though this phone’s body is created from 3D aramid fibre-textured glass. Both sides come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Avengers Edition is also based on Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS on top, and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

However, this variant of OnePlus 6 will only ship in an 8GB RAM option with 256GB of internal memory. This is backed by 3300mAh of battery with Dash Charging technology support. It offers facial unlock, while also sporting a fingerprint scanner at the back. Uniquely, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition gets the OnePlus logo in gold, below the fingerprint sensor, as well as a gold Marvel Avengers logo. Users will also receive an Iron Man-based protective case with the device, and a random Avenger medal.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition features a 16MP + 20MP dual-rear camera setup, which is vertically stacked. While the 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor comes with OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture, its 20MP IMX 376K secondary lens offers f/1.7aperture. The bottom of the camera’s vertical configuration houses a dual-LED flash. The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition features a 16MP Sony IMX 371 lens, that comes with EIS and f/2.0 aperture.

