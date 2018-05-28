OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition sale begins tomorrow at 12 pm: Prices, offers, etc

OnePlus 6’s Marvel Avengers special edition will be available for sale from tomorrow, May 29 at 12 noon on Amazon India. OnePlus 6’s Marvel Avengers special edition will be available for sale from tomorrow, May 29 at 12 noon on Amazon India.

OnePlus 6’s Marvel Avengers special edition will be available on a sale that begins May 29. The sale will go live from 12 pm, and will offer users the chance to purchase the Avengers edition variant of the OnePlus 6 on Amazon India and the official OnePlus India website. In addition, users will receive cashback and No Cost EMI offers. Users will also be able to purchase this phone offline from June 3, across retail outlets as well as the company’s Bangalore experience centre.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition is priced at Rs 44,999 and only comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB on board storage. There is no 6GB RAM variant in the Avengers edition. Among its specifications, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition features a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a notch over the display, and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9.

This phone is designed with an all-glass body, created from 3D aramid fibre-textured glass, and receives Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition is based on OxygenOS over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

This is backed by 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, that is non-expandable. This OnePlus phone also gets a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charging support. The Avengers edition OnePlus 6 offers facial unlock, and a fingerprint scanner at the back.

For Marvel fans, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition gets the OnePlus logo in gold, that is placed below the fingerprint sensor, along with the Marvel Avengers logo on gold, placed at the bottom. This phone ships with an Iron Man-based protective case, and an Avenger medal.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition offers a 16MP + 20MP dual-rear vertically-stacked camera setup, with the 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor providing OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture. Meanwhile, its 20MP IMX 376K secondary lens offers f/1.7aperture, and is followed by a dual-LED flash below it. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition also houses a 16MP Sony IMX 371 selfie lens with f/2.0 aperture that offers EIS.

Among various offers on the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, Citibank Debit and Credit Card holders can avail cashback of Rs 2,000 during the first week of the sale. In addition, they will get No Cost EMI across banks for up to three months. Also, all OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition customers will be eligible for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify when they download the Kotak 811 app.

Amazon users will receive Rs 250 on Amazon Prime Video, alongside discounts up to Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle e-books. Idea subscribers will also get up to Rs 2,000 cash back and Device Insurance, as well as benefits extending to Rs 25,000, when they book flights and hotels via ClearTrip.

