OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition India launch confirmed for May 17, will be Amazon exclusive

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will launch in India on May 17, the company confirmed in an official teaser video. The new movie edition will be unveiled alongside the original OnePlus 6 in Mumbai on the same day. The flagship smartphone, including its Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will be Amazon exclusive in India. A special, early access sale for Amazon Prime members will be held beginning at 12:00 IST on May 21. Avengers: Infinity War edition is the sequel to 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and the American superhero film is set to release on April 27 globally.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition YouTube video reveals the smartphone could have a textured back, inspired by the movie. OnePlus 6 will have a Full View 18:9 aspect ratio display with a notch on top of the screen, something that OnePlus has already confirmed. Just like last year’s OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, which takes cues from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the new movie edition of OnePlus 6 will have several elements inspired from Avengers: Infinity War edition.

To recall, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition comes with a white case and black button accents. Other additions include a Star Wars logo embossed at the bottom of the phone a red coloured slider button. The phone also ships with a set of 10 exclusive Star Wars wallpapers and a special Kylo Ren case. Notably, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition is Rs 1,000 more expensive than the regular OnePlus 5T. We can expect something similar for OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition as well.

OnePlus has also partnered with Disney to give away over 6,000 complimentary movie tickets for Avengers: Infinity War in India ahead of OnePlus 6 launch. The tickets will go live on the OnePlus India website starting 10 AM on April 26, which is today. The movie tickets will be given for April 27, 28 and 29 in select theatres across 10 cities in India.

OnePlus 6 is expected to be unveiled globally in mid-May. The next-generation OnePlus flagship will have a Full View display with notch, an all-glass design, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. OnePlus could be the first OnePlus smartphone to come with water resistance as well as wireless charging. More features expected for OnePlus 6 include iPhone X-like gestures, dual rear cameras and a blue-coloured variant.

