OnePlus 6 to launch soon: Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and everything we know

OnePlus 6 is the future flagship from the company, and there are daily leaks taking place around the smartphone. OnePlus 6 is supposed to launch in the second quarter of 2018, which is the April-June timeline. OnePlus has itself confirmed some features of the upcoming OnePlus 6 flagship.
We will follow all the leaks and updates around the OnePlus 6 in this live blog. OnePlus 6 will definitely have a notch on the front with an edge-to-edge display as the company confirmed this. It will also be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snpadragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM on board and 256GB storage for the high-end variant.
OnePlus 6 will also likely see a higher price point than the previous OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. It remains to be seen how the OnePlus 6 will change on the camera, design aspect when it is officially revealed. The smartphone will compete with Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Pixel 2, etc given the kind of specifications it packs. Of course, it will still be more affordable than other flagships in the market.
Highlights
OnePlus 6: Major difference compared to OnePlus 5T
Here's a quick look at three major differences between the upcoming OnePlus 6 and the future OnePlus 5T: 1) The notch is the major change, which will be hard to miss. OnePlus also says that OxygenOS will be customised to work with the notch. 2) OnePlus 6 will have 8GB RAM and 256 GB variant, which is the first for the company. OnePlus 5T only came in 6GB /8GB RAM options with 64GB and 128GB storage respectively.3) OnePlus 6 will likely have a vertically placed rear camera, and not a horizontal one, like the previous OnePlus 5T.
OnePlus 6: Price in India
OnePlus 6 prices for India, US and Europe have been leaked online as well. The report on TrueTech claims the 64GB storage version of OnePlus 6 will be priced around Rs 33,999 to Rs 36,999. OnePlus 6 with 128GB storage variant will have a Rs 38,999 to Rs 42,999 price. OnePlus 6 Premium, which is the 8GB RAM+256GB model will cost Rs 44,999 to Rs 48,999. We will have to wait and see if OnePlus 6 crosses the Rs 50,000 price mark in India when it launches.
OnePlus 6: The notch is here to stay
This is the one big design change on the OnePlus 6 which will continue with the edge-to-edge display of the previous OnePlus 5T, but with a notch on the front. OnePlus 6's notch will have following dimensions: 19.616 mm by 7.687. OnePlus 6, claims the company, have more viewing space for the users.
Image renders of the OnePlus 6 have been leaked on China's Weibo, which indicate a Blue coloured variant could be on its way. Previously the OnePlus 5T launched in a Midnight Black, Soft Gold and later on a Lava Red colour variant.
OnePlus 6 will continue with its USP of offering the best specifications, but at a more affordable pricing. The phone will use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It will have a 6GB and 8GB RAM variant. There will be options for 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage. OnePlus phones do not have a microSD slot and the trend will likely continue with the OnePlus 6 as well.
