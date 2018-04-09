OnePlus 6 to launch soon: Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and everything we know

OnePlus 6 will launch soon with a new design and powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. (Representational Image of OnePlus 5T) OnePlus 6 will launch soon with a new design and powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. (Representational Image of OnePlus 5T)

OnePlus 6 is the future flagship from the company, and there are daily leaks taking place around the smartphone. OnePlus 6 is supposed to launch in the second quarter of 2018, which is the April-June timeline. OnePlus has itself confirmed some features of the upcoming OnePlus 6 flagship.

We will follow all the leaks and updates around the OnePlus 6 in this live blog. OnePlus 6 will definitely have a notch on the front with an edge-to-edge display as the company confirmed this. It will also be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snpadragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM on board and 256GB storage for the high-end variant.

OnePlus 6 will also likely see a higher price point than the previous OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. It remains to be seen how the OnePlus 6 will change on the camera, design aspect when it is officially revealed. The smartphone will compete with Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Pixel 2, etc given the kind of specifications it packs. Of course, it will still be more affordable than other flagships in the market.