OnePlus 6 listed for Rs 36,999 on HDFC Bank’s Smart Buy Offers site ahead of launch

OnePlus 6 has been listedon HDFC Bank’s Smart Buy offers website. (Screenshot of the website) OnePlus 6 has been listedon HDFC Bank’s Smart Buy offers website. (Screenshot of the website)

OnePlus 6 leaks do not seem to stop, with the upcoming flagship smartphone now listed on the HDFC Bank’s Smart Buy offers website. The listing was reported by NDTV’s Gadgets 360 and the link is still live on the HDFC Bank site. OnePlus 6 is due to launch in India on May 17, one day after the global launch in London. The price is listed as Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, which is lower than what other leaks have claimed.

OnePlus 6 is supposed to launch in Mumbai on May 17 in India. The smartphone will be available for pre-sale popups in eight cities on May 21 and May 22 and limited stocks of the OnePlus 6 will be offered. OnePlus has not confirmed the official price of the smartphone. According to the listing on the HDFC Bank Smart Offers website, the smartphone will have a 5.7 inch screen, 8GB RAM, 128 GB ROM. It also mentions a 16MP+16MP front camera and a 23MP rear camera. Still, the specifications cannot be taken at face value, since OnePlus 6 is likely to support a dual rear camera and a single front camera, if one goes by the leaks.

Also read: OnePlus 6 leaked in new images, one next to the iPhone X: Report

The notch on the display of the OnePlus 6 also appears to be a lot bigger than what the company had said. OnePlus had revealed that the notch would be smaller on the OnePlus 6 compared to devices like iPhone X. The notch on the phone will have the following dimensions: 19.616mm by 7.687mm. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that the notch occupies a minimal amount of space in the top-center part of the display, though this one looks bigger.

The listing does not show the rear panel design, though OnePlus has revealed the phone will have a glass back. Other specifications mentioned on the listing are: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor at 1.8 GHz, 3500 mAh battery, Bluetooth version 5.0, Super AMOLED 5.7-inches display with 3200 x 1800 pixels resolution. Leaks have indicated a bigger 6.1-inch display like the previous OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 6 will also come in an Avengers Infinity edition. This variant will go on sale along with the regular versions of the phone in May in India. The smartphone will be Amazon exclusive in India and users can register for the sale on the website.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd