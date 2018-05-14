OnePlus 6 leaked on Amazon Germany ahead of May 16 launch: Specifications, price revealed

OnePlus 6 leaked on Amazon Germany ahead of May 16 launch event in London. OnePlus 6 leaked on Amazon Germany ahead of May 16 launch event in London.

OnePlus 6 is due to launch on May 16 at a special event in London, but thanks to Amazon Germany, detailed specifications and the Euro price of the phone are already out. According to a post by Winfuture.de, the OnePlus 6 page was live on the Amazon Germany website, and while it has now been taken down, pictures and specifications of the phone have been leaked online.

The report by Winfuture Germany says OnePlus 6 was listed on the website in two colours: Midnight Black and Mirror Black and it will be available for sale from May 22. The price of the OnePlus 6, according to the report, will Euro 519 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB variant will cost Euro 569. This comes to Rs 41,000 for the base variant, while the 128GB variant will cost Rs 45,000 if one goes by the prices on Amazon India. However, leaks for India have pegged the OnePlus 6 will start at Rs 36,999 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB storage version will cost Rs 39,999. There will be an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant as well from OnePlus, though the price for this yet to be confirmed.

The Amazon listing also reveals that the rear camera will be 16MP+20MP on the OnePlus 6 with OIS portrait mode and slow-motion. The listing also says the OnePlus 6 will have Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides. OnePlus has itself confirmed a glass back design for the smartphone. The display will be 6.28-inches with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on the front.

Other specifications of the OnePlus 6 which are confirmed are the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, water and dust-resistance, Dash Charging feature from the company. It will also be eligible for Android P beta when it launches, and this was confirmed by both Google and OnePlus. The new OnePlus 6 will also come in a special Avengers Infinity War Edition.

OnePlus 6: Expected sale in India, how to get one early

OnePlus will have an India event on May 17 in Mumbai, one day after the London launch where it will reveal the OnePlus 6 for India. The India prices will be confirmed at the Mumbai launch event. OnePlus is also hosting exclusive pre-sales via popups in eight cities in India on May 21 and May 22. Users will be able to buy the OnePlus 6 at these popups before the official sale begins, which will likely be after this date. The OnePlus 6 popups will take place in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

In India, the OnePlus 6 will also be Amazon India exclusive. Users can register their interest in the phone via the e-commerce site. OnePlus is also selling tickets for its official launch event in Mumbai on May 17, which interested fans can go attend.

