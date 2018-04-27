OnePlus 6 leaked in new live image ahead of May 16 launch

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will also launch alongside the original OnePlus 6 in India on May 17. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will also launch alongside the original OnePlus 6 in India on May 17.

OnePlus 6 has been leaked in a new live image, revealing a Full View display with extremely thin bezels and a notch on top of the screen. The latest picture, which seems to have been clicked on April 23, is in line with several previously leaked images of the upcoming phone and the notch has already been confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. Though the back has been covered by a protective case in the leaked image, an all-glass design for OnePlus 6 has been confirmed. Going by the status bar and icons on display, OnePlus 6 will likely run Android 8.1 Oreo.

OnePlus 6 will be officially unveiled in India as well as China on May 17. The global release date has been set for May 16 in London. The company’s next-generation flagship is rumoured to be its most expensive smartphone yet and the price of higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could go up to Rs 49,000 in India. OnePlus 6 will come with several design changes over the OnePlus 5T like a glass back, notch on top of screen, etc as well as performance improvement thanks to Snapdragon 845 processor.

OnePlus 6 could ship with a slightly bigger 6.28-inch screeen, compared to a 6.01-inch display on OnePlus 5T. OnePlus has also hinted at water resistance for OnePlus 6 and support for Qi wireless charging is expected as well. OnePlus 6 is expected to continue with the same 16MP+20MP rear cameras that we saw on the OnePlus 5T. Other things that have been confirmed for OnePlus 6 include a 3.5 mm headset jack and new gestures.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 launches soon: Glass back to Snapdragon 845 SoC, here’s what is confirmed

OnePlus 6 will be Amazon exclsuive in India and an early sale for Prime members will be held beginning at 12:00 IST on May 21. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will also launch alongside the original OnePlus 6 in India on May 17. The Marvel Avengers Edition could come with a textured back, inspired by the movie Avengers: Infinity War edition. Meanwhile, OnePlus has partnered with Disney to give away over 6,000 complimentary movie tickets for the movie, to be showcased on April 27, 28 and 29 in select theatres across 10 cities in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd