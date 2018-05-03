OnePlus 6 leaked in new images, one next to the iPhone X: Report

OnePlus 6 leaked in new images. This one shows OnePlus 6 next to an iPhone X. (Image source: TechTastic) OnePlus 6 leaked in new images. This one shows OnePlus 6 next to an iPhone X. (Image source: TechTastic)

OnePlus 6 is supposed to launch on May 16 in London, but leaks around the smartphone have not stopped. While OnePlus has itself confirmed several features of the OnePlus 6 smartphone, now some live images of the device have been leaked online, claiming to showing the front panel with the notch. OnePlus 6 images were shared by Dutch website TechTastic, and the phone is placed next to an older OnePlus 5T as well as the Apple iPhone X in the images.

According to the TechTastic, the images were shared on China’s Baidu and have been picked up from there. However, one problem with the images is that the alert slider is on the wrong side, which is in contradiction to the OnePlus 6 trailers from the company. OnePlus has in the past shared leaked images of the OnePlus 6 below the OnePlus 5T, which indicated that the alert slider would have a new position on the smartphone. Still these leaked images cannot be taken as confirmation, though they give a good idea of what the device will look like when it is eventually revealed.

OnePlus has itself confirmed a notch on the top and a chin at the bottom of the upcoming flagship smartphone. However, we still do not know what the rear camera will look like on the OnePlus 6 and whether the company will continue with the same 16MP+20MP camera configuration, like last year’s OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and the high-end variant will have 8GB RAM and 256GB on board storage as well. The back panel is also supposed to be glass, though we do not know if OnePlus will go for a vertical rear camera design or stick with the horizontal one from last year. Leaked design of OnePlus 6 cases have indicated a complete overhaul in the camera design, which could be aligned vertically and placed on the centre of the back panel, rather than being tucked away on one corner.

For the India market, OnePlus 6 prices were also leaked online, with reports saying the phone will start at Rs 36,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 39,999. The OnePlus 6 Premium, which will have 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, will likely be the most expensive smartphone from the brand. OnePlus will also host pop-up events in eight Indian cities on May 21 and May 22, where the smartphone will be offered for early sale.

