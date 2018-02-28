OnePlus 6 leaked images reveal iPhone X-like notch, vertical dual cameras

OnePlus 6 is expected to launch in June, featuring an iPhone X-like notch and vertical dual cameras. (Image of OnePlus 5T for representation) OnePlus 6 is expected to launch in June, featuring an iPhone X-like notch and vertical dual cameras. (Image of OnePlus 5T for representation)

OnePlus 6 has been subject to countless leaks for the past few days. The biggest talking about of the OnePlus 6 has been its altered design. A set of leaked hands-on pictures leaked on Chinese ITHome revealed that the OnePlus 6 does look different from the OnePlus 5T, which was launched in November.

OnePlus 6 is shown with an iPhone X-like notch above the display, and glass front and back. The notch appears to incorporate a front-facing camera and the earpiece, though it is unclear if the phone would feature an advanced facial recognition system. The leaked pictures also suggest that OnePlus has retained a fingerprint scanner on the back. For a change, the device has a dual camera system arranged in a vertical layout.

The prototype model comes with model number P7819, and it features 6GB RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo. However, it should be noted that the this is a prototype model and the final specifications are subject to change. Word on the street is that the OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm’s latest mobile processor. Other specifications are not revealed but expect more on this soon.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has earlier confirmed that the company’s next-generation smartphone is expected to launch in Q2 2018. OnePlus 6 is indeed coming and the launch will happen towards the end of June. This isn’t surprising if the OnePlus 6 launches in June. Its predecessor – the OnePlus 5 – was launched in June last year.

