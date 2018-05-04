OnePlus 6 leaked image reveals glass back design, notch

OnePlus 6 was spotted on HDFC Bank’s Smart Buy offers website, which also revealed price of the phone. (Screenshot of the website) OnePlus 6 was spotted on HDFC Bank’s Smart Buy offers website, which also revealed price of the phone. (Screenshot of the website)

OnePlus will be made official on May 16 at an event in London. Even as OnePlus’ next flagship inches closer to launch, leaks and rumours around the device continue to surface online. The latest one comes courtesy of IT Home, which has put out live images of OnePlus 6, showing of a glass back design and notch on top of the display. Of course, the leak needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as OnePlus has not officially revealed the device yet. However, the company has confirmed quite a few features of its upcoming smartphone.

Going by the image, OnePlus 6 will have vertically aligned dual rear cameras, unlike horizontally placed dual lens on OnePlus 5T. The LED flash and an oval fingerprint sensor could be placed below the rear cameras. Though OnePlus 6 is rumoured to support wireless charging technology, there is no official confirmation. The front reveals an edge-to-edge display with extremely thin bezels on the top and bottom as well as the sides. The notch on top of screen will encase the front camera sensor. OnePlus 6 will ditch the home button, just like its predecessor and use on-screen navigation buttons.

As for specifications, OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. An 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant has already been confirmed by the company. Other storage configurations – 6GB RAM+64GB/128GB storage are expected as well. The phone is expected to feature a 6.28-inch display. OnePlus 6 could be water resistance, something that was hinted by the company in an official teaser. The rear camera configurations could remain the same as OnePlus 5T – a combination of 16MP and 20MP sensors.

OnePlus 6 India launch is set for May 17 and the phone will be Amazon exclusive. The upcoming flagship was spotted on HDFC Bank’s Smart Buy offers website, which also revealed price of the OnePlus 6. The price is listed as Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, which is lower than what other leaks have claimed. An earlier report claimed the OnePlus 6’s 8GB RAM and 128GB version will cost Rs 39,999. It also mentions a 16MP+16MP front camera and a 23MP rear camera. OnePlus 6 will also come in an Avengers Infinity edition. This variant will go on sale along with the regular versions of the phone in May in India

