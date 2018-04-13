OnePlus 6 leaked case design images show vertical rear camera, alert slider

Image renders of design cases have revealed that the OnePlus 6 will come with a vertical rear camera. (Image source: Mobile Fun UK) Image renders of design cases have revealed that the OnePlus 6 will come with a vertical rear camera. (Image source: Mobile Fun UK)

OnePlus 6 is supposed to launch soon, and there has been some speculation regarding the camera setup and overall design of the phone. OnePlus had shared an image of the OnePlus 6 on top of the OnePlus 5T device yesterday, which indicated a new position for the alert slider. Now, leaked design cases images have revealed that the OnePlus 6 will come with a vertical rear camera, and not the horizontal placement as previously thought.

Mobile Fun, a UK based website, has shared images of some upcoming design cases, which give a clear indication of how the OnePlus 6 will look like, when it launches. The design case images also showcase the front panel of the OnePlus 6 and the notch, which will house the front camera, LED flash. OnePlus has already confirmed this particular aspect of the smartphone, and said the notch will be a part of the display.

Based on the leaked case images, OnePlus 6 will go for a vertical camera, compared to the horizontal one on the previous phone. The rear camera module will be placed bang in the centre on the back of the phone, below which will be a fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner also looks different compared to the one on the older OnePlus 5, 5T. Still, while OnePlus 6 might be copying the notch trend from the iPhone X, the camera design remains different.

Also read: OnePlus 6 launch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, alert slider, notch and more

The case images indicate a flat, matte design from the back, and no textured back as such. Earlier leaks have indicated the OnePlus 6 will look very different from the back thanks to a textured design. However, given these are leaked images, they cannot be taken as confirmation of the OnePlus 6 design. OnePlus 6 has however, confirmed some specifications of its upcoming flagship.

OnePlus 6 teaser image shared by the company on its Twitter handle. OnePlus 6 teaser image shared by the company on its Twitter handle.

OnePlus 6 specifications, release date, expected price

OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, it will have 6GB and 8GB RAM like previous variants. However, OnePlus 6 will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB on board storage as well; the latter is the highest storage that the company has ever offered on its flagship smartphone. The smartphone will come with a 6-inch display like its previous variant with the edge-to-edge display. However, OnePlus 6 will have a bottom and slight top bezel as the company has confirmed. Users will have the option of blacking out the notch on the OnePlus 6.

Read more: OnePlus 6 image renders leaked: New Blue colour variant could launch as well

According to reports, OnePlus 6 will have a starting price of Rs 33,999 plus going all the way to Rs 48,999 depending on the variant. OnePlus 6 will also feature the same 20MP+16MP camera set up from last year, along with a 3450 mAh battery. The release is likely to take place some point next month, according to leaks from China. Leaks have also indicated a blue colour variant of the phone could launch.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd