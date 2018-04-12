OnePlus 6 launches soon: The notch, Snapdragon 845 and everything else we know

OnePlus 6 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Avengers: Infinity War edition, notch on top of display and more. Let us take a look at everything we know about OnePlus 6 so far. OnePlus 6 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Avengers: Infinity War edition, notch on top of display and more. Let us take a look at everything we know about OnePlus 6 so far.

OnePlus 6 is expected to make a debut in May. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese company has officially confirmed several details of its next-generation flagship device. OnePlus 6 will ship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, have a notch on top of display and feature improved navigation gestures. Photos of OnePlus 6 have also leaked on social networking sites giving us a good look at the upcoming phone. The expected India pricing of OnePlus 6 was put out by TrueTech and the base storage model of the phone could cost somewhere around Rs 33,999 to Rs 36,999.

OnePlus 6 will feature a bezel-less display, dual rear cameras and a metal unibody design. Of course, the big change in OnePlus 6 will be the addition of iPhone X-like notch on top of display. OnePlus 6 could come in three colour variants, including a new blue colour option. While OnePlus has not sent out official media invites for launch event, we expect it to take place towards mid-May. Let us take a look at everything we know about OnePlus 6 so far:

OnePlus 6: Notch

OnePlus 6 CEO Pete Lau confirmed to the The Verge that OnePlus 6 will sport a notch measuring 19.616mm by 7.687 mm on top of display. The OnePlus CEO also out a detailed post explaining how notch was included to “maximise the use of the space” on the display which is freed up as smartphone components get smaller with the use of reduced bezel. According to Lau, the company has tested the notch’s compatibility with the 1000 most popular apps in the Play Store, and it works well.

READ: OnePlus 6 to have iPhone X-like gestures and alert slider, reveal new teasers

OnePlus 6 will have an increased screen-to-body ratio, a chin at the bottom of the screen and extremely thin bezels on the top and the sides. It will have a 6-inch AMOLED display similar to the previous OnePlus 5T with no home button on the front. Reports suggest that OnePlus 6 users will be able to black out the notch while playing games, etc in landscape mode.

OnePlus 6: Aveneger’s Infinity War Edition

OnePlus 6 is expected to be made available in Avengers: Infinity War edition in UK. Sequel to 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, the upcoming American superhero film is set to release on April 27 globally. According to a report in Deadline, Avengers: Infinity War marketing campaign is said to be worth $150 million, one of the largest for any Hollywood movie ever.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 6 image renders leaked: New Blue colour variant could launch as well

OnePlus 6: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM

OnePlus 6 CEO Pete Lau confirmed to the The Verge that OnePlus 6 will sport a notch measuring 19.616mm by 7.687 mm on top of display. OnePlus 6 CEO Pete Lau confirmed to the The Verge that OnePlus 6 will sport a notch measuring 19.616mm by 7.687 mm on top of display.

OnePlus 6 will be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, something which has been confirmed by the company. The phone could come with either 6GB or 8GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage options. If true, OnePlus 6 could be the first smartphone by the company to feature high-end 256GB storage. Of course, the premium smartphone will come with a premium smartphone and it could be the most expensive phone launched by OnePlus ever. The flagship device could pack a 3,450 mAh battery with support for the company’s Dash Charging technology.

OnePlus 6: Design

OnePlus 6 is said to have a metal unibody design with a textured back. Unlike OnePlus 5T, which has a horizontal dual rear camera setup, OnePlus 6 will feature vertically stacked dual lens at the back. A fingerprint sensor will also be present at the back cover, below the camera lens. Going by leaked images, OnePlus 6 could retain a 3.5mm headset jack, which will be present at the bottom along with a USB Type-C charging slot and speaker grill. In the new OnePlus phone, the alert slider could be positioned next to the volume button. To recall, last year the alert slider was on the other side.

READ: OnePlus 6 will have a notch, confirms company: Here’s why

OnePlus 6: Expected price in India

OnePlus 6 is said to have a metal unibody design with a textured back. OnePlus 6 is said to have a metal unibody design with a textured back.

OnePlus 6 base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage could be priced between Rs 33,999 to Rs 36,999 in India. OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could cost around Rs 38,999 to Rs 42,999, which is nearly $600 price range. The OnePlus 6 Premium, which has 8GB RAM and 256GB on board storage will have the highest price range between Rs 44,999 to Rs 48,999. OnePlus 6 could be the company’s most expensive smartphone yet, putting the device in the same price-bracket as Samsung Galaxy S9 and Mi Mix 2S.

OnePlus 6: What else we know

OnePlus 6 camera specifications are expected to remain the same as OnePlus 5T, which will be 20MP+16MP, though there could be improvements for low-light performance. The front shooter will be 20MP. The smartphone could launch with a pair of wireless earbuds from the company. The phone will run Android 8.1 with OxygenOS on top.

OnePlus recently shared a new teaser videos with details about some UI features on the OnePlus 6 smartphone. OnePlus 6 will have gestures for users to navigate the device and it looks like users will be able to swipe up and down on the device for the same.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd