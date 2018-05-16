OnePlus 6 launched with all-glass body, notch and Snapdragon 845: Price, specifications

OnePlus 6 comes with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, an Apple iPhone-like notch on top of display, improved camera functions and more. OnePlus 6 comes with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, an Apple iPhone-like notch on top of display, improved camera functions and more.

OnePlus 6 has finally been launched. OnePlus 6 marks a major design change from a metal unibody design on its predecessor OnePlus 5T to the new all-glass design. OnePlus 6 comes with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, an Apple iPhone-like notch on top of the display, improved camera functions and more.

Also read: OnePlus 6 unboxing and first impressions: This takes the OnePlus story ahead

OnePlus 6 is being made available in three colour variants with glass design – Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White. OnePlus 6 6GB RAM+128GB storage model is priced at $529. OnePlus 6 will be available for sale globally from May 22. Let us take a look at features, specifications and price of OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 price

OnePlus 6 price starts at $529 for 6GB RAM+64GB storage version. Indian pricing is unclear at the moment and we could expect it to be revealed when the phone makes debut on May 17 in Mumbai. Based on leaks, OnePlus 6 price could starts at Rs 36,999 and go up till Rs 40,000 plus.

OnePlus 6 launch: Design and Display

OnePlus 6 marks a major design change from a metal unibody design on its predecessor OnePlus 5T as the new phone sports an all-glass design. OnePlus 6 marks a major design change from a metal unibody design on its predecessor OnePlus 5T as the new phone sports an all-glass design.

OnePlus 6 sports an all-glass body. The company says the glass has been designed to look ceramic, but the phone feels much lighter. A layer of aluminium has been used under the glass, which according to OnePlus will give the phone a sense of depth as light moves on the device. It has Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both front and the back. The Silk White variant is said to be made out of six different layers and shimmering effect has been added. OnePlus 6 is the first OnePlus phone that is water resistant.

Another big change with OnePlus 6 is it features vertically aligned dual rear, compared to a horizontal setup on the OnePlus 5T. OnePlus’ trademark Horizontal Line has been added on the edge on top and bottom of the back cover. A capsule sized fingerprint sensor is right below the camera lens. The alert slider, which has typically been present on left side on OnePlus phones has been moved to the right on OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 gets a bigger 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 19:9 screen ratio though the chassis size hasn’t changed. Yes, the controversial notch has made it to OnePlus 6, as previously confirmed by the company. The form factor is the same as OnePlus 5T, while screen-to-body ratio has now been increased to 84 per cent. OnePlus 6 users can decide to black out the notch and it can be enabled anytime they wish to from Settings menu. OnePlus says the compatibility of notch has already been tested with over 10,000 apps on the Google Play Store. Users also have the option of disabling the notch during gameplay, landscape mode, etc.

OnePlus 6 camera

OnePlus 6 will come with dual-rear cameras – 16MP OnePlus 6 will come with dual-rear cameras – 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, f/1.7aperture and a 20MP IMX 376K secondary lens with f/1.7aperture. It also includes dual LED flash.

OnePlus 6 will come with dual-rear cameras – 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, f/1.7aperture and a 20MP IMX 376K secondary lens with f/1.7aperture. It also includes dual LED flash. Just like iPhone X, Samsung S9 and other flagships, the OnePlus 6 supports Super Slow Motion videos at 240fps in 1080p resolution and 720p at 480 fps. As for normal videos, users can shoot both 4K and 1080p resolution videos at 30/60 fps.

The front camera is 16MP Sony IMX 371 sensor with EIS and f/2.0 aperture size. The Portrait Mode is available for both the front and rear cameras and it is said to use new Artificial Intelligence algorithm to apply depth of field effect to selfies.

OnePlus 6 launch: Processor, Battery and Memory

OnePlus 6 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which can clock up to 2.8GHz with Adreno 630 GPU. It features 6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage. As with other OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 6 does not support a microSD card slot. The dual-SIM phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for the company’s Dash Charge technology. Unfortunately, there is no wireless charging support as rumoured before launch.

OnePlus 6 measures 155.7×75.4×7.75 mm and weighs 177 grams. Sensors on the device include fingerprint sensor, Hall sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light sensor, Electronic Compass, and Sensor Hub. It uses a USB 2.0, Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headset jack is also present.

OnePlus 6 Oxygen OS Software

OnePlus 6 runs OxygenOS, based on OnePlus 6 runs OxygenOS, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

OnePlus 6 runs Oxygen OS, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. OnePlus has launched its Gaming Mode (previously called the Gaming DND mode), which not only keeps away notifications during gameplay but also lower the amount of data used by apps running in the background to allocate more data to the game being played.

New gestures have been rolled out as well. On OnePlus 6, users have the option to replace the Navigation Bar with gestures. Other features include Reading mode to filter out blue-light on the screen, three-finger screenshot, expanded screenshot, Dark Theme, and added Screen Off gestures.

Disclaimer: The author is in London attending the global launch of the OnePlus 6 at the invite of OnePlus India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd