OnePlus 6 launched in India: The six new features you might have missed

OnePlus 6 sports a new glass body and comes with a notch on the display. Of course, the processor has been upgraded like with past variants, and OnePlus 6 runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in India. The smartphone’s price is Rs 34,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant and it goes on sale from May 21 (Amazon Prime members only) in India. But what are the new features in the OnePlus 6 and is it worth the upgrade from the previous OnePlus 5T? Here’s a look at six new features which mark the major changes in the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6: Display and everything about that notch

OnePlus 6 has a bigger 6.28-inch display Full Optic AMOLED Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It also has a notch on the front, where the selfie camera is housed. In contrast, the older OnePlus 5T had a 6.01 inches display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Both OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 6 sport an AMOLED type display. However with OnePlus 6, the company is offering a bigger display in a similar form factor as the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 6’s dimensions are 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75 mm and it weighs 177g. The OnePlus 5T’s dimensions were 156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm with 162 grams in weight. So yes, the OnePlus 6 is heavier than the OnePlus 5T, though the overall dimensions are pretty similar to the previous variant of the phone. OnePlus has managed to do this despite using a bigger display on the newer phone. The smartphone has an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio, claims the company.

OnePlus 6: Camera with OIS and new video recording

OnePlus has made some changes to the camera, even though the sensor specifications are similar at 16MP+20MP. OnePlus 6’s rear camera sports a 16MP Sony IMX 519 sensor with OIS and EIS as well in combination with a 20MP Sony IMX376K sensor on the back. OIS stands for optical image stabilization and EIS is for electronic image stablization. OIS was missing on last year’s OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones, but the company has brought back the feature, which will help with low-light shots and better quality videos as well.

OnePlus 6’s rear camera also support 4K resolution video at 60fps now. In the slow-motion option, OnePlus 6 has super-slow-motion at 480 fps at 720p resolution as well. Again this feature was not part of the OnePlus 5 series. Finally, the OnePlus 6 selfie camera will also get a Portrait mode soon, though it will be rolled out later, according to the company.

OnePlus 6: Gaming Mode

OnePlus 6 also has a new Gaming Mode, though in previous variants this was called Gaming DND mode. When this mode is activated, it will allow users to play their favourite game without being bothered by notifications, but also reduce latency, claims OnePlus. In Gaming mode, the phone will automatically lower the amount of data assigned to apps running in the background, and more data will be assigned to the game which is being played.

OnePlus 6: Gestures, option to remove bottom Navigation bar

OnePlus 6 also comes with new gestures, including the option to remove the bottom Navigation bar to rely on swiping gestures to navigate. Users can go to settings to activate this option. OnePlus 6 users can opt for removing the navigation bar at the bottom and get a more cleaner look. Users can swipe up from the bottom centre of the display to go to Home, swipe up from the left or right side of the bottom of the display to go back. To see ‘Recent’ apps, they can swipe up from the bottom of the display and pause. Users also have the option of sticking with the old Navigation bar at the bottom from the settings menu.

OnePlus 6: Android P beta update

OnePlus 6 is one of the few smartphones, which will also be eligible for the Android P beta update from Google. However, this update is yet to roll out for OnePlus 6 and will be made available soon, according to the company. Android P will bring improved notifications, an Android Dashboard for checking a user’s phone usage, and other features to smartphones.

OnePlus 6: Headphone jack, water resistance

OnePlus 6 continues with the headphone jack at the bottom of the phone, which should come as good news for most users. It also comes with water resistance, though this does not mean you can take the phone for a swim. OnePlus has not given details on the water resistance rating and only says the phone can survive a splash of rain. We’re guessing that the phone getting drenched in the rain might not be such a good idea.

OnePlus told The Verge that the phone’s wiring is protected by a special type of foam, which is placed on gap between the screen and the battery. There’s also waterproof materials in the headphone jack and fingerprint scanner, revealed the company. However, the exact rating remains unknown.

