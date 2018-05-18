OnePlus 6 launched in India: Here are prices of all variants, compared with OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6 prices in India: Starts at Rs 34,999 and goes up to Rs 44,999. Here’s how it compares to previous OnePlus 5T prices. OnePlus 6 prices in India: Starts at Rs 34,999 and goes up to Rs 44,999. Here’s how it compares to previous OnePlus 5T prices.

OnePlus 6 has been released in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 34,999. If one goes by the prices of the previous OnePlus phones, this is the most expensive smartphone from the company till date, but it is also packed with new features and has a redesigned body. Here’s a look at the prices and sale date of all the OnePlus 6 variants, and we have also compared it with OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5t prices for similar RAM and storage combination.

OnePlus 6: 6GB RAM version’s price in India, sale date

OnePlus 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 34,999 making it the most expensive base variant of the smartphone ever. Last year’s OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T launched at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. In comparison the OnePlus 3t launched at Rs 29,999, while the OnePlus 3 was priced at Rs 27,999 for the same RAM, storage.

OnePlus 6 does not have a microSD slot for extra storage, like the previous variants of the phone. So yes, this year’s OnePlus costs nearly Rs 35,000 for those who wish to upgrade from their older OnePlus phones. OnePlus 6 will go on sale on May 21 for Amazon Prime members only. May 22 is when the open sale begins for regular Amazon users. OnePlus is also hosting pop-ups in eight Indian cities on May 21, 22 where limit quantities of OnePlus 6 will be sold.

Read more: With OnePlus 6 our focus is on balance, explains OnePlus CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 6: 8GB RAM version’s price in India, sale date

OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage also costs more this year with a price of Rs 39,999. However, this is not the most expensive variant in the market; that’s the Avengers Limited edition and we have more on that below.

OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will also go on sale on the same date as the base variant. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 5 and 5T with 8GB RAM started at Rs 37,999. So again, we are seeing a price rise of Rs 2000 with the 8GB RAM variant.

OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage also costs more this year, with a price of Rs 39,999. OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage also costs more this year, with a price of Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 6 Avengers Limited Edition: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version price, sale date

The OnePlus 6 Avengers Limited edition is the most expensive on the list, and this comes in only one variant: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is the highest storage that has ever been offered on a OnePlus phone and it looks like the company has reserved this for its special edition variant. OnePlus 6 Avengers version will cost Rs 44,999. Last year in December, OnePlus 5T in a Star Wars edition was revealed with a price of Rs 38,999 for the phone, which came in only 8GB RAM and 128GB on board storage.

Read more: OnePlus 6 will start at Rs 34,999 in India, first open sale from May 22: Here are details

OnePlus 6 in Silk White variant launches in June. OnePlus 6 in Silk White variant launches in June.

OnePlus 6 Avengers variant goes on sale from May 29 on Amazon India and OnePlus exclusive online store and the offline store. The difference with the Avengers edition is that it has a textured back, the Avengers logo, a different retail box as well. The Avengers wallpaper themes are also pre-loaded on the OnePlus 6 smartphone. Read our first impressions of the OnePlus 6 Avengers here.

Also read: OnePlus 6 first look (not review): This one takes the OnePlus story ahead

OnePlus 6: The different colour variants launching this time

OnePlus 6 is launching in three colour variants: Midnight Black, which has a more matte black look on the rear glass. The Mirror Black is more glossy and the glass has been designed to look more like ceramic. There’s also a Silk White option with gold trimmings on the side. However, the Silk White variant will only launch from June 5. To recap, OnePlus 6 will come in three colours and three RAM and storage variants. Finally, there is another Avengers Edition, which has a different texture on the back.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd