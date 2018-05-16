OnePlus 6 launch offers: Idea customers to get Rs 2,000 cashback, 200GB data and more OnePlus 6 launch offers: Idea customers to get Rs 2,000 cashback, 200GB data and more

OnePlus 6 will be launched today at an event in London, while its India launch is set for May 17. As a part of its launch offers, telecom player Idea Cellular has now partnered to give cashback, data benefits and more to prepaid and postpaid subscribers who purchase the phone. Among other things, OnePlus 6 customers will receive Idea’s VoLTE services.

With the OnePlus 6, Idea’s postpaid customers will receive a cashback of Rs 2,000. This will be credited over 20 months as Rs 100 cashback per month, when users recharge every month with the Nirvana 499 plan. In addition, users will receive 10GB of free data per month, which will amount to 200GB over the offer period. In addition, postpaid users will get 4 month of device security, alongside free Digital Idea content services, like music, games, and movies.

Idea prepaid users, will also receive additional data if they recharge with the Rs 199 plan. Under this plan, valid for 28 days, users will receive an additional 1.1GB of data every day. When recharged for 12 cycles, subscribers will receive total benefits of 370GB data. Currently, the plan offers 1.4GB of data per day, with unlimited voice calls, roaming and 100 SMS. This means that with the OnePlus 6, Idea prepaid subscribers will receive 2.5GB data per day under the Rs 199 plan.

OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.28-inch bezel-less display, with a notch on the top and an all-glass body. The company has confirmed that the phone will run Snapdragon 845 processor, and is expected to be based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It will also feature an alert slider like the previous OnePlus devices, though it will be on a different side of the phone. While the OnePlus 6 is expected to ship in 6GB/8GB RAM options with 64GB/128GB storage, it will also feature and 8GB RAM variant and 256GB. This phone will be backed by 3300mAh battery that provides Dash Charging support for fast charging.

On the camera front, OnePlus 6 is likely to offer 16MP + 20MP dual-rear cameras in vertical alignment, along with a 16MP front camera. While this phone will maintain its 3.5mm headphone jack, it will also retain the type-C USB charging port.

