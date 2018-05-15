OnePlus 6 launch offers announced: Here are details on discounts, cashback and more

OnePlus has introduced several offers for the OnePlus 6 launch on Amazon India. OnePlus has introduced several offers for the OnePlus 6 launch on Amazon India.

OnePlus has announced various launch offers for the OnePlus 6 sale on Amazon India. This includes discounts, cashback, Zero cost EMIs, and warranty offers. In addition, users can win Amazon Prime Video gift cards and Amazon Kindle discounts. The OnePlus 6 will launch globally at an event in London on May 16, which is tomorrow. The India launch of the OnePlus 6 smartphone is scheduled for May 17 in Mumbai.

On purchasing the OnePlus 6, users will receive Rs 2,000 discount during the sale’s first week, when paying via SBI Credit and Debit cards. In addition, consumers can avail No Cost EMI across banks for the first three months. In addition, Servify will offer users 12 months’ Accidental Damage Insurance free of cost, while Idea users will get Rs 2,000 cashback and device insurance. Amazon Prime Video subscribers will get a gift card worth Rs 250, while Amazon Kindle users can earn discounts upto Rs 500. Consumers will also get travel benefits upto Rs 25,000 from Cleartrip, on flight and hotel bookings.

OnePlus 6 has been marked as an Amazon exclusive device in India. This phone will ship with a 6.28-inch display, with a notch on top and an all-glass design. The OnePlus 6 offers Android 8.1 Oreo, and will run the Snapdragon 845 processor. This phone will ship in two RAM configurations: 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, along with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options.

OnePlus 6 is expected to sport a 3300mAh battery that supports Dash Charging technology. On the camera front, the phone will ship a 16MP + 20MP dual-rear vertically stacked camera configuration, as well as a 16MP front camera for selfies. At the launch, OnePlus will also introduce an Avengers: Infinity War special edition variant, though whether this will go on sale on May 16 is something we will have to wait and see. OnePlus is also hosting pre-sale popup events in eight cities in India on May 21, 22 where customers will be able to purchase the phone before the official sale.

