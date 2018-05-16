OnePlus 6 launch LIVE UPDATES: Specifications, expected price, features, and more

OnePlus 6 will launch globally today at a special event in London. The launch event is being held at Copper Box Arena in London and the company will livestream the event via its official YouTube channel. OnePlus 6 livestream starts at 5 PM BST, which is around 9:30 PM in India. OnePlus 6 will arrive in India on May 17, which is a day after its global debut. OnePlus will be hosting the event in Mumbai and it starts at 3 PM IST and the price will also be revealed tomorrow for the India market.
OnePlus 6 will come with an all-glass design, Snapdragon 845 processor, a notch on top of the display, and more. OnePlus will be introducing a 256GB storage variant for the first time and it will be coupled with 8GB RAM. OnePlus 6 price in India is expected to start at Rs 36,999 for the base model with 64GB storage, while 128GB storage variant could cost around Rs 39,999. The pricing on the higher-end model is unclear at this point.
OnePlus will have another event in Mumbai tomorrow, which is May 17. The smartphone is Amazon exclusive in India like previous OnePlus flagships. OnePlus 6 will first go on sale on May 21 on Amazon India, though this will be limited to Prime members only. OnePlus is also hosting pop-up events in the eight Indian cities, where customers can purchase the phone before open sale. OnePlus 6 pop-up events will take place from May 21, 22 in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune. Users will have to register for these events, and limited stock will be available for the OnePlus 6.
When it comes to the OnePlus 6, quite a few things are already confirmed. The glass body, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB variant, an Avengers Infinity Special Edition, water and dust resistance to name some. What remains to be seen is how the OnePlus 6 is priced in India when it launches. Leaks indicate this could be the most expensive OnePlus 6 phone starting at Rs 36,999 for the 6GB RAM And 64GB version, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB version could cost Rs 39,999.