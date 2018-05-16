OnePlus 6 launch LIVE UPDATES: Specifications, expected price, features, and more

OnePlus 6 LAUNCH LIVE UPDATES: Here’s is a look at everything to expect in terms of specifications, price, features. A leaked image of the OnePlus 6 smartphone. (Image source: Winfuture Germany) OnePlus 6 LAUNCH LIVE UPDATES: Here’s is a look at everything to expect in terms of specifications, price, features. A leaked image of the OnePlus 6 smartphone. (Image source: Winfuture Germany)

OnePlus 6 will launch globally today at a special event in London. The launch event is being held at Copper Box Arena in London and the company will livestream the event via its official YouTube channel. OnePlus 6 livestream starts at 5 PM BST, which is around 9:30 PM in India. OnePlus 6 will arrive in India on May 17, which is a day after its global debut. OnePlus will be hosting the event in Mumbai and it starts at 3 PM IST and the price will also be revealed tomorrow for the India market.

OnePlus 6 will come with an all-glass design, Snapdragon 845 processor, a notch on top of the display, and more. OnePlus will be introducing a 256GB storage variant for the first time and it will be coupled with 8GB RAM. OnePlus 6 price in India is expected to start at Rs 36,999 for the base model with 64GB storage, while 128GB storage variant could cost around Rs 39,999. The pricing on the higher-end model is unclear at this point.