OnePlus 6 launch imminent as OnePlus 5T goes out of stock in the US

Ahead of the launch OnePlus 6 launch, OnePlus 5T has gone out of stock in North America. (Image of OnePlus 5T for representation) Ahead of the launch OnePlus 6 launch, OnePlus 5T has gone out of stock in North America. (Image of OnePlus 5T for representation)

OnePlus has confirmed that the company is done selling its OnePlus 5T in the US market and has no plans to restock the device anytime soon. OnePlus told Engadget that it sold out the OnePlus 5T due to the stronger-than-expected demand of the handset in the US.

The company also said that last year it doubled its global revenue of $1.4 billion and saw 139 per cent growth in the US. In fact, North America accounts for 25 per cent of OnePlus’ sales. In less than four months, OnePlus 5T has run out of stock. It is a clear indication that the company is planning to launch the OnePlus 6 on the market sooner than expected.

Based on leaks and rumours, OnePlus 6 will be the company’s most impressive smartphone in terms of specifications. It is expected to come with a 6.28-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 3450mAh battery, Android 81. Oreo, and a dual-camera setup on the back. Unsurprisingly, OnePlus 6 may look like the iPhone X with the controversial ‘notch’ above the screen. Many also believe the recently launched Oppo R15 will be rebranded as OnePlus 6. It is a possibility – after all, OnePlus and Oppo (including Vivo) are owned by Chinese tech giant BBK Electronics.

Early reports claimed an ‘early 2018′ launch date, OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau in conversation with CNET in January, revealed that the device will launch in late Q2 with a Snapdragon 845 processor. According to leaks on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the top-end model of the OnePlus 6 will cost $749 (or approx Rs 48,553). That variant will come with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd