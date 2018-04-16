OnePlus 6 latest leak hints that ‘Coral Blue’ variant will be new addition: Report

OnePlus 6 will likely come in a coral blue variant, claims a new leaked poster. (Image shared by OnePlus showing OnePlus 5T on top of OnePlus 6) OnePlus 6 will likely come in a coral blue variant, claims a new leaked poster. (Image shared by OnePlus showing OnePlus 5T on top of OnePlus 6)

OnePlus 6 might not have an official release date, but the number of leaks we’ve seen around the flagship OnePlus phone have confirmed most of all the features. Earlier leaked renders of the OnePlus 6 had hinted that there will be a blue coloured variant, along with a white and black colour option. Now, a new leak from China hints that the ‘Coral Blue’ version of OnePlus 6 might be a given.

A report from a Chinese website IThome shared a leaked poster of the upcoming OnePlus 6, which lists most of the major specifications. The poster says OnePlus 6 will now come in a ‘Coral Blue’ version and confirms that the camera will be 20MP+16MP, which is what has been predicted by other leaks as well. The poster talks about Dash Charging V2 as well, which promises a day’s worth of power with just 20 minutes of charging.

The leaked OnePlus 6 poster also talks about the 6GB/8GB RAM with up to 256GB storage. The OnePlus 6 can also be seen in one corner of the poster, with the notch on the display and a wallpaper, which is similar to some of the earlier leaks. The report also adds that the OnePlus 6 will have a slightly bigger 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

OnePlus 6: Release date, specifications

OnePlus has not officially confirmed the release date for the smartphone, though some leaks have claimed it could launch in May in China. OnePlus is yet to send out official invites for the same. OnePlus 6 will be an Amazon India exclusive when it launches in India, like the previous smartphones from the company.

OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is the latest one from the chipset manufacturer. OnePlus 6 will have 6GB/8GB RAM. There will be a OnePlus 6 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is the highest one the company has ever offered. This variant has been confirmed by the company.

The display on the OnePlus 6 will have a notch, which the company has confirmed. OnePlus will let users black out the notch during gameplay, landscape mode. The company also claims they have tested the notch, which will be compatible with most apps on the Google Play Store. OnePlus 6 will also come with an alert slider, though the position will be changed. Leaked images of the OnePlus 6 case have a revealed a vertical, and not horizontal camera set up on the phone.

According to reports, prices of the OnePlus 6 will start at Rs 33,999 going up all the way to Rs 48,999 in India, depending on the storage and RAM. The most expensive variant will be the 8GB RAM and 256GB version, which could be called OnePlus 6 Premium.

