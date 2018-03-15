OnePlus 6 is codenamed Enchilada, will sport iPhone X-like notch: Report

OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB RAM. OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB RAM.

OnePlus 6, the company’s upcoming flagship is codenamed ‘Enchilada‘, reveals firmware files of OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update which was released for OnePlus 5T last week. The files, which were first spotted by XDA Developers also reconfirm that OnePlus 6 will sport iPhone X-like notch. An overlay image which was likely used by OnePlus engineers to test apps on OnePlus 6 prototype was found within the firmware, hinting at 19:9 display and a notch on top of the screen for OnePlus 6.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau earlier confirmed that the company’s next-generation smartphone will be made official in Q2 2018, hinting at June launch. Ahead of the launch, several leaks and specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online. A screenshot of AnTuTu benchmark score of OnePlus 6 with codename A6000 was previously spotted by Android Central. OnePlus’ upcoming flagship scores 276510 – one of the highest among Android smartphones. It is not surprising given OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone could feature 6GB RAM and run Android 8.1 Oreo.

OnePlus 6 was also leaked in a set of hands-on pictures on Chinese ITHome, revealing an iPhone X-like notch above the display. Another big change could be a glass front and back design for OnePlus 6 instead of metal unibody design seen on OnePlus’ flagship smartphones. The notch on the OnePlus 6 will most likely have the front camera lens and earpiece, though it could also feature an advanced facial recognition system. OnePlus 6 could retain a fingerprint scanner on the back. It will have a vertically aligned dual camera setup.

