OnePlus 6 India price leaked, to start at Rs 36,999, 128GB at Rs 39,999: Report

OnePlus 6 price in India will reportedly start at Rs 36,999 for 64GB storage model, while 128GB storage model will cost Rs 39,999. A report in True-Tech.net, which quotes “reliable and verified source” has leaked the India pricing of OnePlus 6 ahead of global launch on May 16 in London. OnePlus 6 will make a debut in India on May 17 and the company is hosting an event in Mumbai. Though confirmed by OnePlus a 256GB storage version as well, the site does not mention the pricing of the high-end model. According to the report, OnePlus 6 256GB storage option could launch alongside the other two storage models or later this year.

OnePlus 6 will be made official soon and we already know quite a few things about the upcoming flagship, thanks to leaks and rumours. OnePlus itself has confirmed several features of OnePlus ahead of official launch. As for pricing, a report in GizmoChina had previously pointed out that OnePlus 6 will be the company’s most expensive smartphone yet, though it will still be accessible when compared to Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone X. The 256GB storage model of OnePlus 6 is expected to cost Yuan 4399, which is around Rs 45,416 on conversion.

Coming to specifications, OnePlus will have a Full View display with an iPhone X-like notch on top of the screen. Another big change will be an all-glass body design and a glass back, compared to a metal unibody design on its predecessor. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM+64GB/128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage. OnePlus 6 is rumoured to come with support for wireless charging, a feature that has been anticipated on OnePlus phones for quite some time. The smartphone could be water and dust resistance, a first on any OnePlus device.

OnePlus 6 will be Amazon exclusive in India. The e-commerce site has a dedicated page for OnePlus 6 and those interested can click on the ‘Notify Me’ button to get notified when the phone becomes available. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will also launch in India on May 17. A special, early access sale for Amazon Prime members will be held beginning at 12:00 IST on May 21. The smartphone could have a textured back, inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War edition movie.

