OnePlus 6 India price leaked: Specifications, features and everything else to know

OnePlus 6 could launch soon and the company has already confirmed some crucial features about its upcoming flagship device. Now TrueTech seems to have got their hands on the possible India pricing for OnePlus 6. As per a screenshot posted by the site, OnePlus 6 could come in three storage variants with the base model costing somewhere around Rs 33,999 to Rs 36,999. Of course, this is not the official India pricing and the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones, which are said to launch alongside OnePlus 6 is also on the list, though price is not mentioned.

OnePlus 6: Expected price in India

OnePlus 6 with 64GB storage could cost somewhere between Rs 33,999 to Rs 36,999. Meanwhile, 128GB storage India price could between Rs 38,999 to Rs 42,999. The higher-end model could be priced between Rs 44,999 to Rs 48,999. The latest report is in line with a report by Chinese news outlet CNMO which suggests that OnePlus 6 could be the company’s most expensive smartphone till date with its top-end version costing $749 (or approx Rs 48,838).

OnePlus 6 to have iPhone X-like gestures and alert slider, reveal new teasers

With a premium pricing, the company clearly wants position the OnePlus 6 in the same league as the iPhone X and Galaxy S9. To give a perspective, the top-end model of the iPhone X with 256GB storage costs Rs 108,930. The Galaxy S9+ with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 72,900 in the market.

OnePlus 6 specifications and features

As for specifications, OnePlus has already confirmed that OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and there will be an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant as well. Notably, OnePlus has limited the storage to 128GB on the previous versions of its flagships so far. Other storage variants that are expected include 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB space. The smartphone will sport a 6-inch AMOLED full HD+ Full View display with iPhone X-like notch at top of the screen. The notch on the OnePlus 6 will house the front camera, and the company claims it will not hinder user experience and instead will result in more screen space.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones to launch alongside OnePlus 6: Report

The camera specifications are expected to stay the same on the OnePlus 6, which will be 20MP+16MP, though there could be improvements for low-light performance. OnePlus 6 will likely have a 3450 mAh battery and based on leaked images, it could sport a textured design on the back. The front camera will be 20MP. The phone will run Android 8.1 with OxygenOS on top. OnePlus has said it will let users black out the notch while they are playing games, etc in landscape mode.

