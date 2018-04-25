OnePlus 6 to launch in Mumbai on May 17: Here are the details

OnePlus 6 will launch in India on May 17. (Image credit: OnePlus India) OnePlus 6 will launch in India on May 17. (Image credit: OnePlus India)

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 6 for the Indian market. The company says it will be hosting the product launch event at the Dome at NSCI, Mumbai on May 17. The launch event will begin at 15:00 and will be live streamed across its official social channels. OnePlus 6 will start selling in India via Amazon India starting 12:00 IST on 21 May 2018. However, users should keep in mind that the sale will be limited to Amazon Prime members.

OnePlus is also giving its fans a chance to attend the launch event. The entry vouchers to attend the event will be available via oneplus.in from 10:00 IST on Tuesday, 8 May 2018. In addition, those who will attend the launch event will get a gift hamper full of super add-ons and exclusive Marvel Avengers merchandise.

OnePlus has been creating the hype around the release of its flagship smartphone for a while now, through various teasers. In fact, the company has confirmed many features of the OnePlus 6 even before the launch. For instance, OnePlus 6 will sport a notch above the screen and a glass-back, similar to the Apple iPhone X. Also, OnePlus 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and there will be a model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. This is the first time OnePlus will launch a flagship with a 256GB storage.

OnePlus 6 will also be IP67 rated, which means it can stand submission in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes. The handset will feature a headphone jack, and is likely to come with an OLED panel. Many believe OnePlus 6 will launch at a slightly higher price in India, with the base model to cost Rs 34,999 and goes up to Rs 48,000 for the top-end variant. OnePlus 6 will compete with the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Huawei P20 Pro in the premium smartphone segment.

