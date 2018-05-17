OnePlus 6 to launch in India today: How to watch live, start time, expected price, etc

OnePlus 6 India launch to happen today: Here’s how to watch the live stream. OnePlus 6 India launch to happen today: Here’s how to watch the live stream.

OnePlus 6 was launched globally at an event in London on May 16, revealing the specifications and features of the most hyped smartphone of 2018. Now, OnePlus 6 will make its India debut today and the special event is being planned in Mumbai. Both the standard OnePlus 6 model and the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will be launched for the Indian market. Plus, of course, we will also see the OnePlus 6 price being announced. OnePlus 6 is being seen as the true rival to the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6, including its specifications, features and expected price.

OnePlus 6 launch in India: When is it and where is it?

OnePlus 6 will make its India debut on May 17, which is today. The Chinese company has planned an event in India, which is being held at the Dome at NSCI in Mumbai. The event will begin at 3 pm IST.

OnePlus 6 launch in India: How to watch the live stream?

Like previous launch events, OnePlus will allow users to watch the event through a live stream. If you’re interested, you can tun in to OnePlus’ official YouTube channel for all the action. OnePlus fans can also attend the launch event – but the tickets for the event went out of stock within the day.

Those who bought the tickets will get merchandise like a Marvel Avengers Cap and a Marvel Avengers T-shirt, alongside a OnePlus Notebook, OnePlus Tote Bag, Cash Cannon and a OnePlus Voucher worth Rs 999. These will be available when they buy the OnePlus 6 and/or its accessories through the OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 6 launch in India: Specifications, launch offers, and expected price

OnePlus 6 comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a 19:9 screen aspect ratio and a notch over the display. It also comes with an all-glass body, with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides. It is powered by a 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, along with the Adreno 630 GPU. OnePlus 6 features 6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, which will be non-expandable. Also, it is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge technology support.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 6 will come with dual-rear cameras – a 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, f/1.7aperture, and a 20MP IMX 376K secondary lens with f/1.7 aperture, as well as dual LED flash. The front camera is a 16MP Sony IMX 371 sensor with EIS and f/2.0 aperture. The phone runs on Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

For those who’re not aware, OnePlus 6 will go on sale in India on May 21 through an exclusive partnership with Amazon India, Simultaneously, one can buy the new handset from OnePlus pop-up stores and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru.

Speaking of the launch offers, those who will get the OnePlus 6 will get an Rs. 2,000 discount on purchases made using SBI debit and credit cards in the first week. Additionally, users are further eligible to avail no cost EMI options for up to three months through all popular banks. Plus, there will also be cashback of Rs. 2,000, the device insurance, and up to 370GB complimentary data from Idea Cellular. OnePlus 6 buyers will also get a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify, an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs. 250, and discounts up to Rs. 500 for purchasing ebooks via Amazon Kindle.

OnePlus 6 will reportedly cost Rs 36,999 for the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB model will cost Rs 39,999. At the moment, there is no information about the price of the top-end variant, the one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

