OnePlus 6 will have a 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, confirms company

OnePlus 6 will come with 256GB storage onboard, 8GB RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. (Image from OnePlus blog).

OnePlus 6 will come with 256GB storage option, a first for the brand, which will be coupled with 8GB of onboard RAM. OnePlus confirmed the new storage configuration in a new post and a teaser video. The company has also confirmed that its new flagship will indeed be called the OnePlus 6 and it is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2018, which is the May-June period, if one goes by the previous launch dates.

OnePlus 6 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset which is the Snapdragon 845 processor that is an eight-core, confirmed the company. OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau said in an official statement that the company was striving to make the OnePlus 6 a really fast smartphone for the user. “To make this experience a reality we have established within our ranks a special R&D unit, called Team FSE (Fast, Stable, Efficient). The one goal of this unit is to ensure that we can transcend the current norm with providing our users with what we believe to be a truly ‘burdenless’ user experience,” he added.

Last year, the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 came in a 6GB+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB version. OnePlus also release a four second long video where it confirmed the name of the next flagship as “OnePlus 6”. Earlier the company had confirmed that the OnePlus 6 flagship will indeed sport a notch on the front.

OnePlus has said it is introducing the notch on the OnePlus 6 to offer more space to users on the display and they think their implementation will be the best. It remains to be seen how users end up reacting to the notch once the OnePlus 6 is launched. It also looks like OnePlus will be customising its OxygenOS to ensure all apps are compatible with the notch. OnePlus’ OxygenOS will also have a compatibility mode, where users will be able to black out the sides of the notch when in landscape mode. OnePlus also claims the new phone will have an increased screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the notch.

Pete Lau in his post also wrote, “Fast is not just about shorter loading times or top download speeds, any OEM can achieve high numbers in one or two metrics. Fast is about creating a lasting impression of speed and smoothness, throughout all-day use, whether you’re recording 4K video or browsing Facebook. Fast is about ensuring there is less than a 1/1000 percent likelihood of your phone freezing, even under constant heavy use. To us, it’s about setting a higher standard.”

He said this is the reason the company has gone for Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus CEO is also claiming the new phone will have top notch performance, even for multiplayer games like PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds). Reports also say OnePlus 6 will be more expensive than the previous OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 smartphones. We will have to wait and see if the phone crosses the Rs 40,000 price mark in India when it launches.

